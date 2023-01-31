ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

What do you want to see the old Vigo jail used for?

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office moved into their new jail facility in November, many in the community began to ask ‘what happens to the old jail?’

The Vigo County Commissioners are now asking the same question, and they are looking to the public for suggestions.

Residents who wish to voice their opinions about what should be done with the notoriously leaky building will have their chance to be heard during a public input session next week.

Vigo Co. leaders tour old jail for future plan

The 90-minute gathering will be held Monday, Feb. 6 starting at 5 p.m. at the Vigo County Government Center on Oak Street. Residents who speak will be given 3 minutes to do so.

A second public input session is planned should there be too many residents signed up to speak during the first session.

The Vigo County Commissioners are encouraging the public to provide as much input as possible.

During a previous tour of the facility, WTWO’s Nicole Krasean and Jen Thompson showed off the current condition the former Vigo County Security Center is in.

Previously Commissioner Chris Switzer said a main priority is getting dispatch moved out of the basement of the old jail.

“We need to find a place to put them, keep them where they are safe, comfortable, and able to do their job to the best ability. Right now, in the basement of this building, that’s not it. So, moving forward we’re trying to find a place to relocate them. We have a couple of places in mind. Once we can get that accomplished then we can really get on what happens with this property,” Switzer said.

Comments / 7

Heidi Smith
3d ago

the animal shelter is totally full and looking to expand right? this is perfect! or, on our home streets, homeless are walking around and sleeping on bus benches. open up a shelter and give these people a warm bed to sleep in with recourses to get them back on their feet.or, add another addiction treatment center here!

Reply
3
