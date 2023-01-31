Friends Supporting Alzheimer’s Tennessee holding charity auction featuring coffee with WVLT’s Heather Haley

Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
First Lady completes first phase of cancer treatment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s First Lady, Maria Lee, is through the first phase of treatment for lymphoma and is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant, according to an announcement by her husband, Governor Bill Lee. Gov. Lee released a statement on Thursday morning, thanking everyone for all...
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Songwriters Festival coming to Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - This month Tennessee plans to celebrate the rich heritage of music by honoring some of its top songwriters. Tennessee is home to seven genres of music, and that’s why the Department of Tourist Development wants to show off all the talent the state has to offer.
wvlt.tv
‘Rocky Top’ | The song of a lifetime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than half a century, the song “Rocky Top” has continued to live on in the hearts and minds of people across the state of Tennessee. However, many people aren’t familiar with the man behind the song. Bobby Osborne, 91, is the...
wvlt.tv
Proposed state bill to help firefighters battling PTSD
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The entire state Senate and majority of the House signed on as co-sponsors for the James ‘Dustin’ Samples Act. This act would provide access to treatments if you are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from on the job experiences. It is a bipartisan bill, which means it has full support of both Republicans and Democrats.
wvlt.tv
National Signing Day: East Tennessee private schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Signing Day made its way to private schools across East Tennessee Wednesday. Starting at Christian Academy of Knoxville, five Warriors made their dreams come true when they signed their national letter of intent to play at the next level. Two sports and five colleges were...
wvlt.tv
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deadly drugs are flooding East Tennessee from out of state, and it’s not going unnoticed by district attorneys. They shared their plan to crack down on the dangerous drug pipeline, and it’s already lead to dozens of arrests. “This is officially a hostile market...
wvlt.tv
Mom charged with murder sparks mental health conversation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mom, was charged with the murder of her three children. Experts speculated Clancy could have suffered from postpartum psychosis. “Postpartum depression is depressive symptoms that usually start following the birth of a baby,” said Vanderbilt University Medical Center postpartum psychiatrist, Dr. Michael...
wvlt.tv
Tracking the last round of rain to some snow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have ONE MORE round of rain to some snow before the sunshine finally returns!!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Clouds linger after morning showers, then one more round of rain to track
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After this morning we have a break in the precipitation, then one more wave moves through tonight into your Thursday. We all deserve some drier weather, so the First Alert 8-Day Planner comes with good news!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
Comments / 0