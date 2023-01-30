ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Woodchuck Woody Predicts Early Spring On Groundhog Day

Every year, when groundhogs day comes around, we get the same old thing. Every single headline pops up that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow apparently and we are going to have six more weeks of winter instead of an early spring. Every year we get the same result, and every year this groundhog curses us with more winter. I think it’s high time somebody does something about it.
MICHIGAN STATE
10 Southwest Michigan Wineries Perfect for Date Night

Looking for something fun and classy to do for your upcoming date night? How about a wine tasting?. Michigan is rich in wineries. Relatively speaking, no matter where you are in the state, a winery should be a fairly short drive away. And, the ones I've experienced so far have been absolutely delicious.
MICHIGAN STATE
At Least 6 Romance Novels That Are Set in Michigan

Love is in the air. That and, a lot of snow. It's cold out there. But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, yes love is also in the air. If you're a reader or, perhaps your significant other is a reader, there are a number of books that are actually based in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Indiana Fetus Flashes Peace Sign in Ultrasound Picture

An Indiana couple got the surprise of a lifetime at a recent doctor's visit during their ultrasound. The purpose of an ultrasound is to check on the health and progress of an unborn baby. When most of us think of a surprising moment at an ultrasound appointment it usually has to do with twins, triplets, or more. This surprise was something entirely different. This soon-to-be baby girl is clearly seen flashing the peace sign. I've never seen anything like it. Check out the photo below that was posted on the WGN TV Facebook page yesterday. Amazing!
HAMMOND, IN
The Clearest Lake in Michigan

According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
Ohio Church Turns ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Into Song About Being A Jesus Warrior

Let me first open up and say I don't care what religion you practice, as long as you're not interfering or endangering anyone else's way of life, I feel everyone should believe what they want to believe. I mean take it from me, I believe that the Ojibwe story of Nanaboozhoo slapping Paul Bunyan with a Walleye, causing him to fall, and having his ass imprint forming Red Lake is most likely real.
OHIO STATE
These Are Some Michigan Icons You Grew Up Watching

There are some great shows on today, but growing up in the 80s and early 90s was seriously a magical time. I had shows like Ren & Stimpy, Beavis & Butthead, and South Park, and although some may say those shows are disgusting, I'd like to say they helped shape my sense of humor. But this time period was also special because although there was a strong appeal to children, tv was reminiscent of the shows from "yesteryear."
MICHIGAN STATE
