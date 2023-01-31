Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
KSAT 12
Man taking out trash shot by relative after altercation at West Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside his home on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of...
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
KSAT 12
Residents escape fire at apartment building north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building north of downtown on Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Magnolia Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found three adults and a...
KSAT 12
Firefighters have trouble navigating apartment north of downtown with ‘too much stuff’ in it
SAN ANTONIO – Three adults and an infant all are looking for a place to stay temporarily after a fire broke out in their apartment building just north of downtown on Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire trucks raced to the 400 block of W. Magnolia just before...
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a South side convenience store last month. The crime took place January 19 at 7223 Somerset Road. A man walked into the store, told the clerk he had a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded some cash.
On the can and on the lam: Burglars leave stinky surprise at historic King William home
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves target a historic San Antonio home that's undergoing restoration. The homeowner says the most offensive part isn't what the criminals took... it's what they left behind. The home may look familiar. It's the old Solon Stewart House, built in the 1890's. It made headlines in...
KTSA
Portable heater sparks fire at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are blaming a faulty heater for a fire that displaced a resident on San Antonio’s West side. Firefighters got the call at around 10 P.M. Tuesday from the 500 block of North San Gabriel. The flames were coming from the back of...
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Ervin and Coleman streets, Wednesday night. Police said the teen was struck twice inside...
Space heater causes fire, displaces home owner in San Antonio
The fire caused $20,000 in damages.
KSAT 12
San Antonio toddler found safe; Amber Alert discontinued, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Update (10:40 a.m.): Missing toddler, Aviani Brown, has been located safe, according to San Antonio Police. The child’s father was detained for questioning in the case. Original Story: An Amber Alert has been issued in San Antonio for a 1-year-old girl. Aviani Brown was last...
KSAT 12
Rollover crash on I-35 near downtown caused by slick roads, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say slick roads may have contributed to a rollover crash near downtown overnight. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound on the lower level near South Alamo. According to police, the driver lost control due the slick roads and rolled...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio teenager charged with murdering man after he kept asking him for money
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was charged with murder after he shot a man last year after he "felt very disrespected" when the victim "kept asking for money" outside a West Side restaurant. Julio Cesar Ramirez, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and booked for murder. The deadly shooting happened just...
KSAT 12
Missing 11-year-old last seen on far West Side found, BCSO says
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the far West Side. Payton Alayah Skinner was last spotted in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway before 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing green sweatpants and a hoodie with the word “LIFE” on it.
KTSA
Animal Care Services seizes several dogs from home on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — About a dozen dogs are warm today, thanks to some concerned citizens. Animal Care Services were called to a Northwest side home Tuesday to rescue the dogs who had been left out in the cold. ACS says they were contacted by area residents several...
KSAT 12
1 person hospitalized after house fire on city’s South Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was sent to an area hospital following a house fire on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer shoots dog after being bitten while answering family violence call, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A police officer responding to a family violence call shot and wounded a dog after being bitten outside a South Side motel room late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a La Quinta Inn in the 7200 block...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
Renting 2-bedroom apartments in San Antonio might call for roommates
Not exactly good news from Zillow.
Comments / 1