Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Roberta ‘Sue’ Burell, of Loganville
Roberta “Sue” Burwell was born June 23, 1942 in Bristol, WV. She was the daughter of Virginia Ruth Emerson (Starkey) and Harvey Emerson. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Collins and Donna Bunnel. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Mike Burwell; son, Robert Butler; daughters, Sherri Butler (Eddington), Tonya Butler and Crystal Burwell (Wilson). She has 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 3 adorable fur babies; and many more extended family members.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Bobbie Jean Moore, 72, of Loganville
Bobbie Jean Moore, age 72 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The family will welcome family and close friends at a Graveside Service which will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Corinth Cemetery, 1836 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA. Bobbie was...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Eric Lee Newberry, 50, of Monroe
Eric Lee Newberry, age 50, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 19, 2023. Eric was born on November 6, 1972 to Deloris Lee Greene and Gary Newberry. Mr. Newberry was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Allen. Eric was an avid hunter and his favorite place to find...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Ray Louis Flowers, 87, of Loganville
Ray Louis Flowers, age 87, of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Flowers; his loving and devoted wife, Sheila; brother, James; sisters, Ellen, Frances, Leon and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Flowers (Anita), Steven Flowers (Susannah); sisters, Ann Mewborn and Mae Finnell; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael), Brittney (Grant), Brett, Kevin (Kim), Ashley (Fiancé Richard), Christian (Kristen), Brooke (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher, Juliana, Graham, Brooks, Hollis, Hayden, Savannah, Summer, Raylan, Nolan, Mason and Dean.
DeKalb to host latest big food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest COVID-era food giveaway this weekend, distributing some 5,000 boxes of food to both c...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral services: Royce Hugh Taffar, 80, of Loganville
Royce Hugh Taffar, age 80 of Loganville, GA passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Royce was born in Dawson County, GA to Clay & Nell Ryder Taffar. He was a good high school basketball player and had the nickname of “Slewfoot” due to his tall stature and big feet. In 1983 he began a long career in the film industry, first as a caterer and later in 1991 in the transportation services of the film industry until he retired in 2017. He loved his job and all the people he met and worked with through the years. Royce was loved by all who knew him.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
A new Stone Mountain documentary examines the world's largest Confederate monument. Watch it here
LISTEN: GPB News' Peter Biello speaks with Kristian Weatherspoon, the vice president of digital storytelling at the Atlanta History Center, about a new documentary on the history of Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain is home to the largest Confederate Monument in the world. It features carvings of three prominent leaders of...
wuga.org
An Athens News Matters Extra: Monica Kaufman Pearson Extended Interview
February 1st, the first day of Black History Month, and six days before the University of Georgia’s annual Mary Frances Early Lecture, named after civil rights’ leader and the university’s first African American graduate, Mary Frances Early. Each year’s lecture is presented by a speaker who embodies Ms. Early’s legacy. WUGA's Alexia Ridley sat down with Atlanta news icon, Monica Kaufman Pearson, who will deliver this year's lecture.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Star Atlanta radio host gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
Anticipated freezing weather prompts DeKalb warming centers to open
DeKalb County will open four warming centers for residents to use on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 8 p.m. Temperatures in the area are expected to dip below freezing Friday night and will be just above freezing on Saturday night. The four centers are Fire Station...
Black History Month: Why we resist
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
tourcounsel.com
The Gallery at South DeKalb | Shopping mall in Georgia
The Gallery at South DeKalb, formerly South DeKalb Mall, is a shopping mall owned by Thor Equities. The mall is located at the intersection of Candler Road and Interstate 20 in the Panthersville CDP of DeKalb County, Georgia. The mall opened in 1968 with anchors Rich's and JCPenney. This mall...
Monroe Local News
The new Old Navy store in Monroe Pavilion Grand Opening is on Saturday
MONROE, GA (Feb. 2, 2023) – Old Navy, a subsidiary of the Gap, Inc. opened its first store in 1994 and reportedly was the fastest retailer to reach $1 billion in sales within four years and is now one of the largest apparel brands in the world. Old Navy markets itself as a low-priced provider of apparel to men, women, children and infants with more than 850 stores in the United States and Canada and the latest one has just opened itself in Monroe, Ga.
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
A woman said she fell in love with Champ after seeing his photo on Channel 2 Action News.
accesswdun.com
The Rock: Gainesville's iconic symbol
Gainesville High School is known as the home of the Red Elephants, but another iconic symbol of school pride is the Gainesville rock that sits just across the street from the school. WDUN recently spoke to Treasurer of the Gainesville City Board of Education and Gainesville High School 1970 graduate...
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them. 1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. Atlanta Breakfast Club. 249...
