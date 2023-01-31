Royce Hugh Taffar, age 80 of Loganville, GA passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Royce was born in Dawson County, GA to Clay & Nell Ryder Taffar. He was a good high school basketball player and had the nickname of “Slewfoot” due to his tall stature and big feet. In 1983 he began a long career in the film industry, first as a caterer and later in 1991 in the transportation services of the film industry until he retired in 2017. He loved his job and all the people he met and worked with through the years. Royce was loved by all who knew him.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO