’The best of us’: Cosby support for Hayden Green continues at Saturday fundraiser

COSBY — When Cosby senior Hayden Green was injured in an ATV accident in November, his peers, teammates, coaches and friends flooded the hospital waiting room in Knoxville.

But as Green underwent surgery and began rehab, there was plenty happening behind the scenes, too.

Suddenly, #HaydenStrong T-shirts appeared. So did bracelets.

Still, Darrin Wilson — a family friend who has known Green since he was young — wanted something bigger. Something more. A full-fledged, all-out fundraiser.

And on Saturday, that “something” finally happened.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Cosby gym, people of all ages shot free-throws, competed in chili cook-offs, took home silent auction prizes and did plenty more as part of Wilson’s months-long project that finally came to fruition this weekend.

Granted, all this occurred after something else on Friday — a barbecue lunch in which over 400 plates were sold at the Cocke County recreation center.

Altogether, the events raised over $14,000 — all of which will be donated directly to Green and his family to help with expenses.

“Since the day this accident happened, things started going,” summarized Wilson on Saturday. “Bracelet sales, T-shirt sales.

“And our end of it is what we’re doing here. The community outpouring has been amazing. Absolutely unreal. People just gave, no hesitation, and no one turned us down.”

Wilson was not alone, as he established a committee full of people ready to jump in and help.

The group was comprised of five people: Wilson, Miranda Ellison, Dandie Joyce, Vanessa Dennis and Scottie Thornton.

Thornton, the director for the county Parks and Recreation Department, helped put on the barbecue lunch.

And the committee as a whole gathered business donations, silent auction items and “really did anything that was involved from start to finish,” Wilson said.

By the time Saturday morning rolled around, trucks backed up to Cosby High School with loads of items.

Then, everything was unloaded in such large fashion that Green’s grandmother, Regina Jackson, could only muster seven words: “It’s going to be a great day.”

Jackson’s prediction was fulfilled, as activities took place for seven solid hours.

Both of Cosby’s basketball teams helped run the events and participated in them as well.

“That’s their brother,” summarized Wilson. “They love Hayden just like we all do.”

A more transparent form of that love could be seen later in the day, as Green and his friends pulled out their guitars — bringing to the Cosby campus an activity that they do together all the time.

But there was another meaningful moment in the early afternoon, too — and this one was county-wide.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Cocke County mayor Rob Mathis stepped to the middle of the court.

With Hayden’s family members beside him, Mathis read a proclomation that detailed the teenager’s grit and heroism before declaring January 28 as “Hayden Green Day” in Cocke County.

“He’s an example of the best of us,” said Mathis. “You read that proclamation, and you see that he’s a straight-A student. He’s an athlete. He brings out the best in other people. And then when the time comes, he is ready to give everything he has got to save somebody else.

“That’s the kind of person we all aspire to be and look up to. He’s a hero, and it’s my honor to be able to be here and to honor him.”

Added Green: “That was awesome. I had no clue that was going to happen. All the attention on me, I don’t really like that. But it’s crazy to see the support I’ve gotten through all this.”

“I thought l I had a lot of support anyway, “ he added. “But this day has really proved I’ve got a lot of people backing me.”