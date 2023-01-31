ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrvo.org

Oswego facility applauds state plan to improve mental health services

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to bolster mental health services across the state is getting high marks from some local facilities. Jamie Leszczynski, the senior vice president of communications at Oswego Health, said she lost her brother to suicide 20 years ago. When she heard Gov. Hochul name increased access to mental health services as one of her top priorities in her State of the State address, Leszczynski said it meant a lot to her.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

OCO to Prepare “Blizzard Bags”

Fulton, NY – While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH

OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Oswego County Today

Women In Trades Looks To Connect, Bridge Gaps In Fields

OSWEGO COUNTY – A new club at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) is aiming to empower and engage young women in the trade fields and in life. The Women in Trades Club held its first meetings in late January, discussing goals for the club and emphasizing the importance of women joining trade industries, especially during a time with excellent employment opportunities.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Dr. Mathis Calvin III To Resign As OCSD Superintendent

OSWEGO – Following is a letter from Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III, concerning his departure from OCSD for a new position in Lockport:. IMPORTANT LETTER TO THE OSWEGO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMUNITY. Feb. 1, 2023. Dear Oswego City School District Community,. It is with mixed...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Celebrate National Wear Red Day®

SYRACUSE: Following is an announcement from the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse on National Wear Red Day:. WHAT: A celebration of National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women. WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2023. 10:30 a.m. WHERE: Southwest Community Center. 401 South Avenue, Syracuse. WHO:. Kate...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Jane Heisler – February 1, 2023 Featured

Jane Heisler, 93 of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of late Frederick and Beatrice Barton Heisler. Ms. Heisler had retired from the City of Oswego Water Department. She had been a long time Communicant of St....
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Marlene June Schneider

OSWEGO – Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Gerald T. Hall Jr.

FULTON – Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
FULTON, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless

ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Kinney Drugs Supports Heart And Brain Health Through American Heart Association’s Life Is Why Campaign

Shoppers can support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association in stores. Syracuse, NY— Kinney Drugs is proud to support the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, through Life Is Why™, a cause marketing campaign benefitting the American Heart Association. Life Is Why inspires consumers to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives – by giving.
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Walter Barackman Roettger

OSWEGO – Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger (Wallie) 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on September 6, 1941, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, Wallie maintained later in life that he had chosen his parents well. His dad, Walter...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
