Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to bolster mental health services across the state is getting high marks from some local facilities. Jamie Leszczynski, the senior vice president of communications at Oswego Health, said she lost her brother to suicide 20 years ago. When she heard Gov. Hochul name increased access to mental health services as one of her top priorities in her State of the State address, Leszczynski said it meant a lot to her.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO