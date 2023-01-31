Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
wrvo.org
Oswego facility applauds state plan to improve mental health services
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to bolster mental health services across the state is getting high marks from some local facilities. Jamie Leszczynski, the senior vice president of communications at Oswego Health, said she lost her brother to suicide 20 years ago. When she heard Gov. Hochul name increased access to mental health services as one of her top priorities in her State of the State address, Leszczynski said it meant a lot to her.
National Wear Red Day® Brings Awareness Of Women’s No. 1 Health Threat
SYRACUSE, NY — The American Heart Association is rallying women in Central New York to take charge of their health on Friday, February 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day. Today’s event helps launch February as American Heart Month.
wwnytv.com
Nurses picket outside Watertown’s hospital over ‘understaffing crisis’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carrying signs like “Some Cuts Don’t Heal” and “More Nurses = Better Care,” members of the New York State Nurses Association at Samaritan Medical Center held an informational picket in front of the hospital Thursday. The nurses want to raise...
OCO to Prepare “Blizzard Bags”
Fulton, NY – While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members,...
8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH
OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
Women In Trades Looks To Connect, Bridge Gaps In Fields
OSWEGO COUNTY – A new club at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) is aiming to empower and engage young women in the trade fields and in life. The Women in Trades Club held its first meetings in late January, discussing goals for the club and emphasizing the importance of women joining trade industries, especially during a time with excellent employment opportunities.
Dr. Mathis Calvin III To Resign As OCSD Superintendent
OSWEGO – Following is a letter from Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III, concerning his departure from OCSD for a new position in Lockport:. IMPORTANT LETTER TO THE OSWEGO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMUNITY. Feb. 1, 2023. Dear Oswego City School District Community,. It is with mixed...
Celebrate National Wear Red Day®
SYRACUSE: Following is an announcement from the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse on National Wear Red Day:. WHAT: A celebration of National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women. WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2023. 10:30 a.m. WHERE: Southwest Community Center. 401 South Avenue, Syracuse. WHO:. Kate...
iheartoswego.com
Jane Heisler – February 1, 2023 Featured
Jane Heisler, 93 of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of late Frederick and Beatrice Barton Heisler. Ms. Heisler had retired from the City of Oswego Water Department. She had been a long time Communicant of St....
Marlene June Schneider
OSWEGO – Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University...
Gerald T. Hall Jr.
FULTON – Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
Oneida Dispatch
Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless
ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
Kinney Drugs Supports Heart And Brain Health Through American Heart Association’s Life Is Why Campaign
Shoppers can support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association in stores. Syracuse, NY— Kinney Drugs is proud to support the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, through Life Is Why™, a cause marketing campaign benefitting the American Heart Association. Life Is Why inspires consumers to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives – by giving.
Mayor Barlow Announces Art Mural Competition At East Side Community Garden
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street. “Last...
Registration Open for Young Boater Safety Certification Course February 18
Syracuse, NY – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Central New York Boat Show have announced the return of the New York State Young Boater Safety Certificate Course to the Central New York Boat Show. The free course certifies youth ages 10 to 17 to legally operate a motorized...
Students Named To SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List
MORRISVILLE, NY – SUNY Morrisville recently announced that local students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Kathryn...
Walter Barackman Roettger
OSWEGO – Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger (Wallie) 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on September 6, 1941, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, Wallie maintained later in life that he had chosen his parents well. His dad, Walter...
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity To Host Feb. 18 Info Session For Home Ownership
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), is seeking its next family to partner with for home ownership. “We’ve embarked on our next home renovation project and hope to find a qualified family,” OCHFH Executive Director Samuel Raponi said. OCHFH is hosting information sessions...
