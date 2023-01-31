ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyInYourState

The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe

Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
MINOCQUA, WI
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Wisconsin: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,753 active general dentists in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has 137 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 28 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Wisconsin was ranked number...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’

Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

DNR hiring for seasonal jobs

MASIAON - The Wisconsin DNR is hiring hundreds of seasonal staff for its state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. The DNR is planning on hiring 400 seasonal employees. The openings are for a variety of positions including outdoor maintenance, grounds-keeping, park rangers, Parks and Recreation Specialists and customer service.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Tips From Wisconsin Utility to Keep Heating Costs Down

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) The recent snap of bitter cold weather has people concerned about heating their homes during a time of increased natural gas costs. We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy tells Fox 6 Milwaukee the rise in natural gas prices is something the utility can't control, but they do offer tips to keep your energy bill lower. "When you leave the house, when you go to bed at night, just lowering it a few degrees can make a big difference."
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

How 'Groundhog Day' was almost filmed in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- The movie "Groundhog Day" was nearly filmed in Wisconsin. It turns out director Harold Ramis and star Bill Murray wanted a location closer to their hometown of Chicago. "Groundhog Day" came out 30 years ago in 1993. It tells the story of Phil Connors, a cynical Pittsburgh meteorologist...
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how

A third of respondents, meanwhile, said they’ve felt pressure from an instructor to agree with a certain viewpoint. The fundraiser started in 2016 after Gard’s father died from cancer in 2015. UPS driver credited for saving woman's life. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Wisconsin woman credits a...
WISCONSIN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Cougar Conclusion

In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
HILLSBORO, WI
979weve.com

148th Doing Night Flying This Week

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Residents in northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan may notice the sound of jets overhead in the evening this week as the 148th Fighter Wing conducts night flying exercises. The F-16 pilots will be training for air to air refueling using...
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
PLOVER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy