A dispute in Mapleton ended with one individual being transported to the hospital. On Monday Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to multiple calls of a report of a dispute and a possible discharge of a firearm. Deputies arrived at a residence in the 11,700 block of Maple Ave in Mapleton and came in contact with 23 year old Steen Joseph Hardt. Hardt stated that he had been in a dispute with his father and struck him in the head with a frying pan and a replica firearm. Deputies found a man inside with a laceration on his head and located a broken cast iron pan and a broken replica firearm. There was no evidence that a firearm had been discharged during the dispute. Hardt was taken into custody on charges of Assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail. The Victim was transported to Peace Harbor hospital.

MAPLETON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO