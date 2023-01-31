Read full article on original website
Mapleton Dispute; Water District for Mapleton Rescinds Water Boil Notice; Gas Prices; Wine and Chowder
A dispute in Mapleton ended with one individual being transported to the hospital. On Monday Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to multiple calls of a report of a dispute and a possible discharge of a firearm. Deputies arrived at a residence in the 11,700 block of Maple Ave in Mapleton and came in contact with 23 year old Steen Joseph Hardt. Hardt stated that he had been in a dispute with his father and struck him in the head with a frying pan and a replica firearm. Deputies found a man inside with a laceration on his head and located a broken cast iron pan and a broken replica firearm. There was no evidence that a firearm had been discharged during the dispute. Hardt was taken into custody on charges of Assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail. The Victim was transported to Peace Harbor hospital.
Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
