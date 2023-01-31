Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work to begin on Dothan streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on several streets in Dothan. L&K Contracting will work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets from February 6 through February 10:. North Cherokee Avenue. Montezuma Avenue. West Burdeshaw Street. Back of lots between Girard Avenue...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — One Dothan road will be closed for the next week due to emergency work. The city’s contractor, L&K Contracting, will be performing emergency work for the next week on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the 500 and 600 blocks of West Burdeshaw Street, between Lanier Street and North Bell Street.
Large spill at the pump...
Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, many traveling through downtown Elba on their commute to work found a portion of Claxton Avenue blocked due to a gas spill at the RS Lord Marathon store [often referred to as Mr. Henry’s]. Reportedly, a customer had started the pump to add gasoline to his vehicle, and the customer had left the nozzle unattended when it fell from the vehicle spilling some 15-20 gallons of gasoline onto the ground before the pump was stopped. The Elba Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to help clean up the potential fire hazard. As shown above, the gas was covered with dirt to help absorb it from the ground. Also responding to the scene to assist with traffic control was the Elba Police Department.
Car flips over after single-vehicle crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Dothan has caused a car to overturn on Omussee Road. According to officials, at approximately 8:15 a.m. a Chevrolet Malibu heading south on Omussee Road flipped over after leaving the roadway and running into a ditch. The driver suffered no injuries...
Semi-truck hits bucket truck, throws two men into street, TPD
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A Troy man is in critical condition after a semi-truck hit a bucket truck and threw two men into the street. According to Troy Police, on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 2:26 p.m., the TPD responded to an accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street, and when officers arrived on the scene, they found two male victims on the roadway suffering injuries from an accident.
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
Will the 55-year-old Enterprise City Hall be renovated
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Hall has not been upgraded since it was built 55 years ago, but later this month the city council will open contractor bids to give the building a “makeover”. WDHN news spoke to the Enterprise city engineer and public works director to...
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
Walton County Fire Rescue receives two new fire engines
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For years Walton County Fire Rescue has been trying to get new engines to modernize the department. On Thursday two more trucks arrived at Station 2 near DeFuniak Springs. Each cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said the engines were designed by firefighters, to be […]
New grant offers help for potentially dangerous properties in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Enterprise is seeking ruined or abandoned property to demolish as part of a grant program. In an effort to help reduce safety and health hazards within the community, the City of Enterprise is requesting that property owners submit applications for structures or properties to be cleared.
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Assists Panama City Beach Police in Arrest of Larry and Michelle Whitehead in Orange Hill Community
On February 1, 2023, the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police Department in the execution of an arrest and search warrant in rural Washington County. Washington County Investigations was contacted by Panama City Beach Police Department Investigations in regard to an investigation into the...
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
17th annual Florala Cancer Freeze event to be held Saturday
FLORALA, Ala. (WDHN)—Saturday morning with temperatures possibly in the 30s or low 40s in Florala. The 17th annual. “Cancer Freeze Fundraiser” is expected to bring in around 50-thousand dollars. That money will be distributed to nine cancer patients within a 60-mile radius of Florala. The funds help families...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol Officials say the incident happened on State Road 77, at the intersection of Carter Circle, north of Crystal Lake. Troopers say the motorcycle was driving south...
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Bay County residents were arrested in connection to a string of burglaries across Bay, Jackson, and Washington Counties. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say on December 11th they tried to do a traffic stop on a Toyota pickup truck on State Road 77 in Wausau. The driver sped away before wrecking the truck in a wooded area nearby.
Single-vehicle crash leaves Slocomb man dead
A 59-year-old Slocomb man died in a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday in Holmes County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the man was traveling south on State Road 171 in a pickup truck when the vehicle ran off the roadway with its right side tires causing the driver to make a steering correction to the left.
Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
