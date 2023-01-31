Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Forced To Apologise To Steve Austin & The Undertaker Before Return
An ex-WWE Superstar was told that they had to apologise to some major WWE stars including Steve Austin and The Undertaker before they could return to the company. Former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero has reflected on his ex-wife Sable’s acrimonious exit from WWE in 1999 which saw her launch a lawsuit against WWE for sexual harassment. That suit was settled in August of that year but Mero chose to side with his wife and also left the company.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin
Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
wrestletalk.com
New Sami Zayn Shirt Revealed Following WWE Royal Rumble
A new Sami Zayn shirt has been revealed following WWE Royal Rumble. After months and months of teasing and buildup, Sami Zayn made a decision and hit Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a steel chair, turning against The Bloodline and choosing not to attack Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
PWMania
Interesting Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status
Despite her appearance at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, where she worked the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax may not be under contract with WWE. Jax entered the match as the 30th participant before being eliminated when several stars threw her out. Jax has mostly avoided the wrestling world since her departure from WWE in 2021.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Publicly Airs Grievances After Not Being Used For Months
A WWE star has aired their grievances after months of not being used in a series of now-deleted posts on social media. After signing with WWE in 2015, Aliyah made her main-roster debut in November 2021, joining the SmackDown brand. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed that she...
wrestlinginc.com
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
PWMania
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is said to have declined a match at WrestleMania 39. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE approached Austin about possible WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin turned down the opportunity to wrestle at the big event in April.
‘The Genius’ Lanny Poffo dead aged 68: WWE in mourning as legend and brother of Randy Savage passes away
WRESTLING legend Lanny Poffo, the brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage”, has died aged 68. The sad news was broken be fellow WWE icon “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan via Instagram on Thursday. Sharing several snaps of Poffo, he wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I've...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Isn’t Afraid Of Anyone Taking Her Spot In WWE
Charlotte Flair’s frequent title wins in WWE often elicit frustration among fans, who feel she is overbooked. However, her exceptional in-ring skills cannot be disputed. In fact, Charlotte Flair isn’t even afraid of anyone making her spot in WWE while she is away. On a previous episode of...
PWMania
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return
Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
