ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison after escaping halfway house
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020. In 2016, 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter
The Shreveport Police Department has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a 37-year-old Black man who said an officer assaulted him after he expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Brandon Kennedy said he was standing in line at a Family Dollar store in late 2020 talking to another customer about police brutality when […] The post Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana mother and son missing
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for two missing people.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
KSLA
Webster parish hosts police training session for multiple law enforcement agencies
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers from 28 various agencies gathered in Minden on Feb. 2 for an all-day training session. At a time when use of force and race and policing is a major issue, more than 150 officers and deputies came out for the free 8-hour session. Planning for the session began in October of 2022 and was finally put to the test Feb. of this year (2023). They focused on topics that included bias-based diversity and situational awareness. Also, a part of the day’s training was de-escalation and proper use of force.
ktalnews.com
ACLU settles with SPD over alleged beating of a man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ACLU of Louisiana reaches a settlement with the Shreveport Police Department after officers allegedly beat a man. The case states that Brandon Kennedy was shopping at a local convenience store in December 2020 when he was wrongfully attacked, arrested, and searched by Shreveport police officers after he was overheard speaking to another person about the Black Lives Matter movement and his own negative experiences with Shreveport police.
Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs
A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police
On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for man accused of killing girlfriend
The trial is underway for an east Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend. Trial underway for man accused of killing girlfriend. The trial is underway for an east Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend. Salute the Badge: Deputy sings National Anthem. NBC 6 Salutes the Badge by recognizing...
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
ktalnews.com
Restraining order against Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson dissolved
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A restraining order filed against Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson in Caddo District Court has been dissolved after a hearing on Feb. 1, though Jackson is still facing a separate court case in a nearby Louisiana parish. Jackson’s attorney, Courtney Harris, said a mutual...
ktalnews.com
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Driving across north Louisiana on U. S. 80 in 1930, tourists using the official state highway map saw a spot marked the “highest point” in the state. If they were tempted to check it out, they wouldn’t have turned south at Arcadia...
ktalnews.com
2 men shot in Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men were shot in the Allendale neighborhood on Tuesday night, Jan. 31. SPD responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:46 p.m., arriving on Patzman St. soon afterward to find two men with gunshot wounds. One man is reported to have serious injuries,...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments with insurance companies
A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally receiving what is owed to her after a long fight with three insurance companies that withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance payments. Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments …. A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally...
Shreveport Plumbing Employee Arrested For Stealing From Company
The office of Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has announced the arrest of a local man due to financial crimes against his employer. The alleged scheme involved a company debit card, cash-back transactions, and at least 75 transactions at local hardware stores. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Brad...
ktalnews.com
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
