MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers from 28 various agencies gathered in Minden on Feb. 2 for an all-day training session. At a time when use of force and race and policing is a major issue, more than 150 officers and deputies came out for the free 8-hour session. Planning for the session began in October of 2022 and was finally put to the test Feb. of this year (2023). They focused on topics that included bias-based diversity and situational awareness. Also, a part of the day’s training was de-escalation and proper use of force.

MINDEN, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO