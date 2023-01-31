ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Shooting suspect evades police in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Police surrounded a South Los Angeles residence Friday in search of a possible shooting suspect believed to be inside, but later determined the person was not at the location. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

5 injured in South LA drive-by shooting

LOS ANGELES - Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area near 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the five victims were standing outside when a vehicle drove...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at LA area mall leaves teen dead, another injured

MONTCLAIR, Calif. – A shooting at the Montclair Mall has left a teen dead, according to authorities. Detectives with the Montclair Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Montclair mall located at 5060 N. Montclair Plaza Ln at about 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a...
MONTCLAIR, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally stabbed at Metro station

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was stabbed to death at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Station. Officers were sent to the station at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and found the mortally wounded man lying near an escalator. Adrian Alberto Casillas,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
CASTAIC, CA
2urbangirls.com

Riverside woman killed after being struck by a car in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER, Calif. – A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested for stealing puppy

BELL GARDENS, Calif. – Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday. The crime occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue, the Bell Gardens...
BELL GARDENS, CA
2urbangirls.com

High-speed pursuit leaves two dead, suspects in custody

PANORAMA CITY, Calif. – Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in the Westlake district and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Long Beach alley

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court at about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA

