foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting suspect evades police in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Police surrounded a South Los Angeles residence Friday in search of a possible shooting suspect believed to be inside, but later determined the person was not at the location. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a...
foxla.com
5 injured in South LA drive-by shooting
LOS ANGELES - Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area near 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the five victims were standing outside when a vehicle drove...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at LA area mall leaves teen dead, another injured
MONTCLAIR, Calif. – A shooting at the Montclair Mall has left a teen dead, according to authorities. Detectives with the Montclair Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Montclair mall located at 5060 N. Montclair Plaza Ln at about 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a...
Bodycam video shows Culver City police shooting that left man dead after car chase
Authorities released dashboard and body camera videos that show a Culver City police shooting that left a man dead after a car chase.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
Five Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday.
KTLA.com
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally stabbed at Metro station
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was stabbed to death at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Station. Officers were sent to the station at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and found the mortally wounded man lying near an escalator. Adrian Alberto Casillas,...
Man sues LA County over alleged beating after getting caught in middle of wild SoCal chase
A man sued Los Angeles County, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff's deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase.
signalscv.com
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
2urbangirls.com
Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashing into big rig in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person fell asleep while driving and caused a horrific crash early this morning, according to authorities. According to the California Highway Patrol, a female driver fell asleep behind the wheel which sent her car into the rear of a parked big rig. Authorities responded to...
2urbangirls.com
Riverside woman killed after being struck by a car in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER, Calif. – A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man arrested in connection with bicyclists death in Orange County
DANA POINT, Calif. – A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — a Laguna Beach doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
Two killed in pursuit of stolen pickup truck; 2 suspects in custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in Echo Park and ended with a collision in Panorama City.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested for stealing puppy
BELL GARDENS, Calif. – Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday. The crime occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue, the Bell Gardens...
2urbangirls.com
Family files claim against Huntington Park police for fatally shooting man
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – The family of a double amputee fatally shot by Huntington Park police officers filed a claim Thursday against the city on behalf of the man’s 15-year-old son. The claim is the first step needed to file a lawsuit against the city for wrongful death...
2urbangirls.com
High-speed pursuit leaves two dead, suspects in custody
PANORAMA CITY, Calif. – Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in the Westlake district and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Long Beach alley
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court at about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
