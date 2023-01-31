Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Was Never On Board With Four Horsewomen Feud In WWE
The Four Horsewomen of WWE consists of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley. On the other hand, the Four Horsewomen of MMA consists of Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. For a long time, fans wondered if the two factions would ever face each other, but it never happened. In fact, it seems Vince McMahon was never on board with the feud.
Wrestle Zone
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, Women’s Four-Way Match, Montez Ford vs. Elias Set For 2/6 WWE RAW
WWE is loading up the card for the February 6 episode of WWE RAW. As confirmed during the January 30 episode, Becky Lynch and Bayley will wage war in a Steel Cage Match. They were set to battle it out inside the steel on the January 23 episode, but Damage CTRL viciously attacked Lynch before the match, so the bout never started. Lynch challenged Bayley to face her on the February 6 episode and pressured her into accepting by wrapping Dakota Kai’s leg in a chair and threatening to hit it.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Reportedly Got Heat For Unplanned Spot At WWE Royal Rumble
Fightful Select reports that Brock Lesnar got heat over an unplanned spot following his elimination at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. After being thrown out by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar began to tear apart the ringside era. At one point, he tossed referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade. Lesnar lifting...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status for WrestleMania 39 Season, Natalya’s Return
Ronda Rousey is set to work WWE’s WrestleMania 39. Rousey was not at the Royal Rumble and has not been on SmackDown since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30 episode. There’s been a lot of speculation on her WWE future due to the absence, but word now is that she is headed back to the storylines.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts – “You Can’t Have A Relationship With Vince McMahon”
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has opened up about his thoughts on Vince McMahon and what it is about McMahon that rubs him the wrong way. Jake Roberts was one of Vince McMahon’s most iconic stars in the late eighties in a company packed with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Andre The Giant, and The Ultimate Warrior. Despite that, Roberts is of the belief that Vince McMahon won’t even let his top stars get too close to him.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lanny Poffo’s Death Elicits Tributes From The Wrestling Community
The news of Lanny Poffo’s death earlier today has hit the wrestling community hard, with many current and former competitors taking to social media to post tributes to the performer once known as The Genius. Individuals such as Tommy Dreamer, Virgil, Ricky Morton, and Frankie Kazarian all commented via...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/27/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,544,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.55 rating the show did one week ago. This was the highest key demo rating since March 2020. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a huge eight-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. As announced via Twitter, (Cody) Deaner, (Alan) Angels and Kon will team up with their new stablemate, (Sami) Callihan, to take on the team of Impact World Champion Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kofi Kingston Thinks Sol Ruca Is A Super Athlete
Kofi Kingston thinks the future of WWE is bright thanks to the talent in NXT. He singled out Sol Ruca for praise, calling the Superstar a “super athlete.” Ruca is known for her incredible finishing move, the “Sol Snatcher.”. Kofi was a recent guest on the Out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Charlotte Flair Believes She Still Has Room To Grow, Discusses “Her Spot”
Charlotte Flair was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio and she was asked about her fear of “losing her spot” while out with an injury. She also spoke about having room to improve. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Fear of “losing her...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
Fightful Select have shared the list of producers & coaches from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page: produced by Dean Malenko. The Acclaimed squash match: produced by Pat Buck. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage: produced...
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Major WWE Match Has To Main Event WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on one major match that he thinks has to main event one night of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, two stars emerged victorious from the Rumble matches themselves with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley picking up the biggest wins of their respective careers, and earning title shots at WrestleMania 39.
