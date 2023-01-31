WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has opened up about his thoughts on Vince McMahon and what it is about McMahon that rubs him the wrong way. Jake Roberts was one of Vince McMahon’s most iconic stars in the late eighties in a company packed with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Andre The Giant, and The Ultimate Warrior. Despite that, Roberts is of the belief that Vince McMahon won’t even let his top stars get too close to him.

