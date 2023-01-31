Read full article on original website
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Cape Gazette
Steve Sumption, cherished his family
Steve Sumption of Lewes passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes with his wife, daughter and son by his side. He was born in West Chester, Pa. Steve was a graduate of West Chester Joint Senior High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Colgate University. He then served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the guided missile cruiser, USS Chicago. He was honorably discharged with the rank of lieutenant. Steve built a career in specialty chemicals and food ingredients with Hercules Inc., beginning as a sales representative and working his way to vice president. Later moving to London, he was the managing director and chairman of Tastemaker UK. Steve finished his executive career with National Starch & Chemical Co. in New Jersey, from which he retired as vice president. Steve and his wife, Ariane, moved to Lewes, where Steve started a new career as a realtor, working for Jack Lingo Realtor. Volunteerism was also important to Steve: as a trustee at The Tatnall School, a board member of Colgate University Alumni Corporation, and a past treasurer and president of Rehoboth Art League. He loved to ski. He was a keen debater, a voracious reader and appreciated classical to bluegrass music. Travel took Steve and his family all over the world. Above all, Steve cherished time with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Loved by many, he is genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
Cape Gazette
Edward Ray Fairbanks Sr., loved coastal living
Edward “Ed” Ray Fairbanks Sr., 91, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. He was born March 4, 1931, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Ray and Agnes (Menzies) Fairbanks. Ed retired from Cable & Wireless Communications in 1996 and moved to...
Cape Gazette
Carmine, Pauslon cultivated culture in the Cape Region
Over the course of the past few weeks, I’ve noticed on the pages of the Gazette that two people have quietly left their leadership positions at organizations that play important roles in Cape Region culture. The first is Natosha Carmine, who recently wrapped up her tenure as Nanticoke Indian...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 2/3/23
Milton Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, at Milton library. Officials will discuss amendment to the Chestnut Crossing plat plan that will pave the way for the development’s streets to be dedicated to the town. In addition, the Heritage Creek Homeowners Association is making a...
Cape Gazette
Cynthia Ann Jenkins, retired teacher
Cynthia Ann Jenkins, 72, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was born Aug. 4, 1950, in Coatesville, Pa., daughter of the late Elmer and Pieta (Aceto) Milano. Cindy grew up in Coatesville and West Chester, Pa., where she graduated from West Chester Henderson High School. She...
Cape Gazette
Anthem residents ask for help
The following letter was sent to Jessica Watson, program director at Sussex Conservation District, with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We recently moved to Delaware to the Anthem development in Milton. When we purchased the property and home, we spent a premium on the lot. We were told the lot would be backed up to a beautiful meadow with a walking path, and the lot we purchased would have a beautiful landscaped path on the side of the property that would be the entrance to the walking path and meadow. The development has been completed for six months and what we have is a path that is patchy grass, sand, mud and standing water. This excess water in the back keeps our back yard in a constant state of wet, soggy grass. The incomplete job is not only an eyesore, but a health problem. We are asking for assistance in getting this problem resolved before the bugs and mosquitos are once again a problem. Thank you for any help and or direction that you may be able to provide in this matter.
Cape Gazette
Andrew S. Malinowski, respected dentist
Dr. Andrew S. Malinowski, DDS, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, while vacationing in Florida. Burial was held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19807.
Cape Gazette
Crushing a community's dreams
As a resident of Bridgeville, I have deep concerns and objections to pending case No. 12789 before the Sussex County Board of Adjustment. The applicant, FDPN Management LLC, seeks a special-use exception for a potentially hazardous use – concrete crusher – to support the manufacturing and recycling associated with a concrete batch plant. The property is located on the west side of Route 13, a third of a mile north of Cannon Road.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects
The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
Cape Gazette
GriefShare Begins Sunday February 19 • Bethel UMC • Lewes
A new GriefShare class will begin Sunday, February 19, in the Bethel Parsonage Meeting House, 130 West 4th Street, Lewes. GriefShare is a support group that meets weekly. GriefShare is a network of 12,000+ churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational. You'll find it to be a warm, caring environment and will come to see your group as an "oasis" on your long journey through grief. GriefShare provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member, or friend. You are welcome to begin attending our GriefShare at any point. Each session is self-contained.
Cape Gazette
Healthcare problems a result of overdevelopment
I appreciate Sussex County Council’s job to balance the rights of property owners while providing for the health, safety and welfare of the county. However, it is time to acknowledge the growing imbalance. Sussex County ordinances and codes were written to promote growth. I understand why that is. And...
Cape Gazette
Thomas M. McMurray, decorated veteran
Thomas M. McMurray of Milford peacefully went home to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus in Milford. He was born July 18, 1937, to the late Thomas and Marjorie (de Lyon) McMurray in Chicago, Ill. Tom graduated from Frankfurt High School in Germany...
Cape Gazette
John Van Metre Jr., retired attorney
John “Lee” Van Metre Jr., 84, of Lewes, and formerly of Martinsburg, W.Va., passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born Feb. 6, 1938, in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Dr. John Lee Van Metre Sr. and June Keene (Roth) Van Metre.
Cape Gazette
ITNSouthern Delaware shutting down Feb. 28
On behalf of the ITNSouthernDelaware board of directors, it is with great sadness in our hearts that we inform you our nonprofit transportation cooperative will no longer be providing ride services to seniors 55-plus and adults with visual impairments throughout Sussex County. We want to thank our supporters and appreciate...
Cape Gazette
Joseph Marion Lukaszewski, proud veteran
Joseph "Joe" Marion Lukaszewski, 88, of Georgetown, passed away at home Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He was born Jan. 23, 1935, in Stamford, Conn., son of the late Alexander and Angela (Bzonkiewicz) Lukaszewski. Joe was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He...
Cape Gazette
Lewes BPW has a tough decision to make
I don’t envy the Lewes Board of Public Works in making a decision on long-range plans for the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Looking at the cost estimates and the non-cost, multi-criteria analysis prepared by consultant GHD, it seems an easy choice. The existing facility is in a low-lying...
Cape Gazette
A jam-packed future ahead
After more than 30 years of running Backyard Jams and Jellies, Krista Scudlark is handing over the reins of her beloved local business. A.J. and Janece Pipon have taken over as the new owners. The newlyweds opened Coastal Croft, a produce stand in Milton, this past summer. They moved to Delaware from southern California in November 2021 to get a taste of the East Coast, and can now safely say they are here to stay.
Cape Gazette
Lewes library thanks community for helping
As American society speeds through the information age, awash in online access to newspapers, e-books/audiobooks and resources in all manner of digital formats, many ask, “Do we really need libraries anymore? What purpose do they serve? Does anyone actually read physical books now anyway?” At the Lewes Public Library, we know the answer is a resounding, “Yes!” In fact, aside from a bump in the road during the pandemic, circulation of physical books at the Lewes library has steadily increased year over year, with circulation of physical books increasing by more than 15% from 2021 to 2022.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown sets St. Patrick’s Day block party March 18
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Town of Georgetown will partner to hold their inaugural St. Patrick’s Day block party from 12 to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 18, in the parking lot of the Sussex County Courthouse on The Circle in Georgetown. Bands providing musical entertainment will be Cocktails...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
