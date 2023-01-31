ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

2urbangirls.com

Shooting at LA area mall leaves teen dead, another injured

MONTCLAIR, Calif. – A shooting at the Montclair Mall has left a teen dead, according to authorities. Detectives with the Montclair Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Montclair mall located at 5060 N. Montclair Plaza Ln at about 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a...
MONTCLAIR, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA drive-by shooting leaves five injured

LOS ANGELES – A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday at the 700 block of east 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard where witnesses told them the victims were standing outside a location when a vehicle drove by and fired several shots at the victims, said an LAPD spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Man Arrested in Hollywood for Criminal Threats, Police Search Reveals Several High-Powered Rifles, Shotguns, Handguns and Large Cache of Munitions

February 3, 2023 – The LAPD Headquarters reported the following information. On the morning of January 31, 2023, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a possible male with mental illness call. During the course of their investigation, it was determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met. With the assistance of Hollywood Detectives, search and arrest warrants were obtained. During the execution of a search warrant, several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions were recovered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally stabbed at Metro station

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was stabbed to death at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Station. Officers were sent to the station at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and found the mortally wounded man lying near an escalator. Adrian Alberto Casillas,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 2 wounded following shooting near South Pasadena

One person was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting near South Pasadena early Tuesday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue in the Monterey Hills neighborhood at around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the men died. The woman, in her 50s, is said to be in critical condition, while the other man, in his mid-40s, is said to be in stable condition. There was no information immediately available on a motive or suspect connected to the incident. 
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man dies from propane exposure in LA area

VENICE, Calif. – A man in his 70s who appeared to be homeless was found dead Wednesday evening inside a vehicle in Venice with several small camping-style propane bottles. Firefighters were called 8:42 p.m. to 601 Venice Blvd., near Abbott Kinney Boulevard, regarding a person suffering from a medical condition and upon their arrival, they found the man, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA

