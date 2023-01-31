Read full article on original website
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at LA area mall leaves teen dead, another injured
MONTCLAIR, Calif. – A shooting at the Montclair Mall has left a teen dead, according to authorities. Detectives with the Montclair Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Montclair mall located at 5060 N. Montclair Plaza Ln at about 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a...
2urbangirls.com
South LA drive-by shooting leaves five injured
LOS ANGELES – A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday at the 700 block of east 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard where witnesses told them the victims were standing outside a location when a vehicle drove by and fired several shots at the victims, said an LAPD spokesperson.
Bodycam video shows Culver City police shooting that left man dead after car chase
Authorities released dashboard and body camera videos that show a Culver City police shooting that left a man dead after a car chase.
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair… Read more "Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized"
105 freeway reopened after shooting, search for suspects continues
The westbound Century (105) Freeway has been reopened following a full closure near Wilmington Avenue due to a shooting near by. A search is under way in South Los Angeles for suspects.
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday.
goldrushcam.com
Man Arrested in Hollywood for Criminal Threats, Police Search Reveals Several High-Powered Rifles, Shotguns, Handguns and Large Cache of Munitions
February 3, 2023 – The LAPD Headquarters reported the following information. On the morning of January 31, 2023, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a possible male with mental illness call. During the course of their investigation, it was determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met. With the assistance of Hollywood Detectives, search and arrest warrants were obtained. During the execution of a search warrant, several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions were recovered.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
Man Killed, Two People Wounded in Shooting Near South Pasadena
2urbangirls.com
Family files claim against Huntington Park police for fatally shooting man
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – The family of a double amputee fatally shot by Huntington Park police officers filed a claim Thursday against the city on behalf of the man’s 15-year-old son. The claim is the first step needed to file a lawsuit against the city for wrongful death...
newsantaana.com
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally stabbed at Metro station
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was stabbed to death at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Station. Officers were sent to the station at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and found the mortally wounded man lying near an escalator. Adrian Alberto Casillas,...
1 dead, 2 wounded following shooting near South Pasadena
One person was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting near South Pasadena early Tuesday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue in the Monterey Hills neighborhood at around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the men died. The woman, in her 50s, is said to be in critical condition, while the other man, in his mid-40s, is said to be in stable condition. There was no information immediately available on a motive or suspect connected to the incident.
A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of a bicyclist in Dana Point.
2urbangirls.com
Man dies from propane exposure in LA area
VENICE, Calif. – A man in his 70s who appeared to be homeless was found dead Wednesday evening inside a vehicle in Venice with several small camping-style propane bottles. Firefighters were called 8:42 p.m. to 601 Venice Blvd., near Abbott Kinney Boulevard, regarding a person suffering from a medical condition and upon their arrival, they found the man, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man arrested in connection with bicyclists death in Orange County
DANA POINT, Calif. – A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — a Laguna Beach doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital.
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
