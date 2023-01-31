One person was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting near South Pasadena early Tuesday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue in the Monterey Hills neighborhood at around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the men died. The woman, in her 50s, is said to be in critical condition, while the other man, in his mid-40s, is said to be in stable condition. There was no information immediately available on a motive or suspect connected to the incident.

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO