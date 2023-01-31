ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Lexington gift boutique shares the love with a nearby nonprofit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington gift boutique is sharing the love with a nonprofit that’s very special to a lot of people, not just coffee lovers. Taking one step into McLeod’s Coffee House will instantly get you greeted by VIPs, referring to the people working here. Mcleod’s Coffee House is a nonprofit that wants to give everyone a chance, even if they have physical disabilities. Vladimir Stafford has found not only his job but his home here.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Frankfort hits the big screen, movie being filmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lights. Camera. Action in the Bluegrass. A major, motion picture was shot Wednesday in Franklin County, after having just come from a set in Shelby County. The film called, ‘Wildcat,’ features actor, Ethan Hawke, and the set has brought buzz and business to the...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death

Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road

A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27.
LEXINGTON, KY
tourcounsel.com

Fayette Mall | Shopping mall in Lexington, Kentucky

Fayette Mall is a regional shopping mall in Lexington, Kentucky, located at 3401 Nicholasville Road in southern Lexington. It is the largest mall in the state of Kentucky. The mall's anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Dillard's. The mall is among the largest shopping malls in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Cargo trailer stolen from Southland Christian Church in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 20-foot black enclosed Peach Cargo Trailer was stolen from Southland Christian Church on Thursday. According to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer belonged to Pine Missions from Pine Ridge and held donations for needy Kentuckians. Donations included appliances, beds, couches, and around 100 bags of clothing.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man accused of ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment using water jugs, belt

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal abuse and illegal sexual act with children under the age of 16. On Jan. 4, the arrest citation said 28-year-old Marquese Oden utilized cruel and unusual punishments involving two children. The citation said he punished the children by having them hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the side for 30 minutes.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County woman was a victim of Instacart scam

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart skyrocketed in popularity and use during the pandemic, giving people the ability to get what they need from the safety of their homes. Unfortunately, as with almost any online platform, users run the risk of getting scammed.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'

After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar."
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series "24″ and providing the voice for Tess in the video game "The Last of Us," has died. She was 45.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man shot on Devonport Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting. Authorities said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of Devonport Drive. Upon arrival, they located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Lexington Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in an abandoned home after going missing the day before from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
DALLAS, TX

