LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington gift boutique is sharing the love with a nonprofit that’s very special to a lot of people, not just coffee lovers. Taking one step into McLeod’s Coffee House will instantly get you greeted by VIPs, referring to the people working here. Mcleod’s Coffee House is a nonprofit that wants to give everyone a chance, even if they have physical disabilities. Vladimir Stafford has found not only his job but his home here.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO