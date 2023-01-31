Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Lexington gift boutique shares the love with a nearby nonprofit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington gift boutique is sharing the love with a nonprofit that’s very special to a lot of people, not just coffee lovers. Taking one step into McLeod’s Coffee House will instantly get you greeted by VIPs, referring to the people working here. Mcleod’s Coffee House is a nonprofit that wants to give everyone a chance, even if they have physical disabilities. Vladimir Stafford has found not only his job but his home here.
wdrb.com
Central Kentucky family asking for help after accidents paralyze daughter, put father in coma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tragedy struck twice for a central Kentucky family. Jamie West is coping with devastating injuries for both her child and her husband that left them both fighting for their lives. On June 7th, 2020, a car accident left three-year-old Danni West paralyzed from the neck down,...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s a story of a boy and his dog, but it doesn’t follow the traditional tale of what you might think. Normally when WKYT brings you a Commonwealth of Kindness report, it’s about humans helping animals, but this story is quite the opposite. Recently...
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
This Kentucky City Is the 'Horse Capital of the World' — and the Horses Will Tell You Why You Should Visit
These reviews are straight from the horse's mouth.
fox56news.com
Frankfort hits the big screen, movie being filmed in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lights. Camera. Action in the Bluegrass. A major, motion picture was shot Wednesday in Franklin County, after having just come from a set in Shelby County. The film called, ‘Wildcat,’ features actor, Ethan Hawke, and the set has brought buzz and business to the...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death
Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
fox56news.com
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release
Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
WKYT 27
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was found Friday morning at a Lexington high school. According to an email sent by school officials to parents, the gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag...
fox56news.com
New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road
A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road. A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. Domestic dispute leads to multicounty...
tourcounsel.com
Fayette Mall | Shopping mall in Lexington, Kentucky
Fayette Mall is a regional shopping mall in Lexington, Kentucky, located at 3401 Nicholasville Road in southern Lexington. It is the largest mall in the state of Kentucky. The mall's anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Dillard's. The mall is among the largest shopping malls in the...
fox56news.com
Cargo trailer stolen from Southland Christian Church in Jessamine County
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 20-foot black enclosed Peach Cargo Trailer was stolen from Southland Christian Church on Thursday. According to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer belonged to Pine Missions from Pine Ridge and held donations for needy Kentuckians. Donations included appliances, beds, couches, and around 100 bags of clothing.
fox56news.com
Frankfort man accused of ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment using water jugs, belt
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal abuse and illegal sexual act with children under the age of 16. On Jan. 4, the arrest citation said 28-year-old Marquese Oden utilized cruel and unusual punishments involving two children. The citation said he punished the children by having them hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the side for 30 minutes.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County woman was a victim of Instacart scam
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart skyrocketed in popularity and use during the pandemic, giving people the ability to get what they need from the safety of their homes. Unfortunately, as with almost any online platform, users run the risk of getting scammed.
fox56news.com
Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'
After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Last round of wintry weather before Groundhog Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cold sunshine filed in after a quick dusting of snow and ice wrapped up early Wednesday morning. Temperatures stayed chilly, but we at least saw some sunshine throughout the day. One last weak little wave will bring another round of wintry precipitation to parts...
fox56news.com
Actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24″ and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45. Actor Annie Wersching has died at 45. Actor Annie Wersching, best known...
fox56news.com
Man shot on Devonport Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting. Authorities said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of Devonport Drive. Upon arrival, they located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Lexington Police...
kentuckytoday.com
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in an abandoned home after going missing the day before from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
