Lenawee County, MI

Comments / 6

Jennifer Boyce
2d ago

They voted no because the bill is a scam to look good, but doesn't go all the way. It only gives tax relief to public pensions (unions!! teachers, government employees, auto workers) not private pensions ( any other company or business). It only affects half of pensions in the state.

sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
wlen.com

Lenawee County Family Researchers to Hold Meeting this Month

Sand Creek, MI – Local residents will have the opportunity to learn about locating and using religious records and archives to research family trees at an upcoming meeting of the Lenawee County Family Researchers. The February meeting will be held at 6pm. on Tuesday, February 7th in the social...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

American 1 Credit Union Announces New Branch in Chelsea

Chelsea, MI – American 1 Credit Union announced that they will open a second branch in Chelsea. The new branch, located at 12855 Old US 12 E, Suite 8 in Chelsea, is scheduled to open this summer. The new Chelsea branch is accessible from I-94, and will feature teller...
CHELSEA, MI
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wlen.com

Date Set for Trial on Dee Warner Declaration of Death

Adrian, MI – A tentative trial date has been set to determine whether or not missing Lenawee County woman Dee Warner can be legally considered dead. Dee has been missing from her Munger Road home since April, 2021. Her brother, Greg Hardy told WLEN News that there has been a Declaration of Death filed with the Lenawee County Probate Court.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s why Ann Arbor is building a temporary water treatment plant

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor plans to begin construction of a temporary water treatment plant this month to test new technologies for the city’s water future. The city has spent months working on a plan to rehabilitate the city’s aging water plant off Sunset Road and a new pilot plant is the next step toward what’s expected to be one of the largest municipal undertakings in Ann Arbor history.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption

Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
LANSING, MI

