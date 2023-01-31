ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winder, GA

wuga.org

Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents

A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Breaks Ground For New Tax Commissioner Building

(Cleveland)- The wet weather Thursday morning did not dampen the enthusiasm of officials as they gathered to break ground for a new White County Tax Commissioners office. The new facility will be located off North Main Street just past Ingles on property the county purchased last year for future county facilities.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized

A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its Monroe facility

Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it. “Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA

