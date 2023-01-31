A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.

MORGAN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO