Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Related
insidethegates.org
Chief Ricky Outlines How Big Canoe Will Safely Maintain Gate Access During the Wilderness Parkway Closure
The temporary closure of Wilderness Parkway starting on Monday, Feb. 6, will inconvenience many Property Owners, especially those who normally use the Main Gate. As much as I wish I could say otherwise, the closure is expected to take approximately six weeks. Read more about the closure here. With the...
I-20 reopens after heavy police activity blocks lanes
There were at least a dozen police cars and two ambulances in the westbound lanes at MLK Jr. Drive.
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
Gwinnett Place mall redevelopment plan will get traffic study
Gwinnett County and the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District will fund the study.
Lawrenceville approves street racing and reckless driving exhibitions ordinance
Gwinnett County cities are continuing to crackdown on street racing....
wuga.org
Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents
A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
wrwh.com
White County Breaks Ground For New Tax Commissioner Building
(Cleveland)- The wet weather Thursday morning did not dampen the enthusiasm of officials as they gathered to break ground for a new White County Tax Commissioners office. The new facility will be located off North Main Street just past Ingles on property the county purchased last year for future county facilities.
Woman hit, killed by train may have dropped something on tracks in Hall County
A woman who was struck by a train Thursday morning may have been trying to retrieve something she dropped, the Hall Coun...
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized
A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
Metro Atlanta mother of 7 killed by hit-and-run driver
The incident happened on Highway 36 in Covington, near Bethel Bara Baptist Church.
Monroe Local News
Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its Monroe facility
Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it. “Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Missing roommate was in jail; juveniles shooting BBs at trailer; vehicle pursuit ends in arrest; medical and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Missing Adult –...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
Driver swims to safety after car plunges over 700 meters into Chattahoochee River, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was rescued after their car sank into the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cobb County police says, its Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to a report of a car submerged in the river.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
Multi-vehicle crash closes several lanes on I-75 ramp to Downtown Connector
ATLANTA — Several southbound lanes closed on the I-75 ramp to the Downtown Connector after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday evening. Atlanta Police said that it appears two to three cars were involved, but there were thankfully no significant injuries reported. The crash blocked multiple left lanes at I-75 southbound...
Video shows driver plow into bicyclist in Gwinnett, drive off, cyclists say
On Saturday, the horrified cyclists watched as a driver crashed into one of their own and knock him down.
Comments / 0