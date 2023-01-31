ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
kentuckytoday.com

Brohm ready to go to war with UK for Louisville, in-state recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- When Louisville was courting then-Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm trying to convince him to return home and replace the fired Bobby Petrino, Lexington Herald-Leader columnist Mark Story wrote a piece that was published under the headline: "Brohm at U of L would be bad news for UK."
247Sports

Louisville football Class of 2023 superlatives

The end of the second signing day came on Wednesday night with the University of Louisville adding a pair of prospects. The Cardinals added four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind., and three-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker from Franklin, Tenn., to the signing class. The two additions bring the total of high school signees to 15 in the Class of 2023.
WLKY.com

Louisville beats Georgia Tech to earn first ACC win this season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a long season for the University of Louisville men's basketball team; one with many disappointments. But Wednesday night was not one of those disappointments. Louisville hosted Georgia Tech and came out on the winning side to mark the team's third win this season and...
WLKY.com

Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky

Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
manualredeye.com

The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly

Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
WHAS11

'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
WLKY.com

JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)

XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
