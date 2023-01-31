Read full article on original website
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
kentuckytoday.com
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
aseaofblue.com
Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham attempts to troll UK
Malik Cunningham did this while at the Senior Bowl this week. It went about as well as his career pass attempts against UK.
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm ready to go to war with UK for Louisville, in-state recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- When Louisville was courting then-Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm trying to convince him to return home and replace the fired Bobby Petrino, Lexington Herald-Leader columnist Mark Story wrote a piece that was published under the headline: "Brohm at U of L would be bad news for UK."
Louisville football Class of 2023 superlatives
The end of the second signing day came on Wednesday night with the University of Louisville adding a pair of prospects. The Cardinals added four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind., and three-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker from Franklin, Tenn., to the signing class. The two additions bring the total of high school signees to 15 in the Class of 2023.
WLKY.com
Louisville beats Georgia Tech to earn first ACC win this season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a long season for the University of Louisville men's basketball team; one with many disappointments. But Wednesday night was not one of those disappointments. Louisville hosted Georgia Tech and came out on the winning side to mark the team's third win this season and...
William Spencer commits to Louisville; New Albany (Indiana) 4-star chooses Cardinals over Kentucky, Michigan State, others
The defensive lineman originally from Louisville Male (Kentucky) announced his commitment to the Cardinals on National Signing Day
WLKY.com
Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
WLKY.com
Louisville man serves up taste of New Orleans in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is serving up a taste of New Orleans at his shop in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras. Locals can warm up with a hot bowl of gumbo or jambalaya at Boudreaux's Cajun Cooking on Shelbyville Road. The shop is celebrating its 10th year...
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Rennaisance World Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she making a stop right here in Louisville.
'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital systems consider different metrics when deciding whether to mask or not
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital systems are still considering whether to mask up or take them off. Starting next week, masking will no longer be required at UofL Health. "It wasn't a 'We're going to do this,' it's been a long process for us,"...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
wdrb.com
Grand opening date set for new Ramiro's Cantina restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand opening date has been set for Ramiro's Cantina in southern Indiana. In December, owner Ramiro Gandara announced plans to close his Frankfort Avenue restaurant after 15 years and open a newer, more fast-casual, concept at 149 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Instead of ordering...
WLKY.com
JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)
XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
