WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
Major Update On Steve Austin Plans For WrestleMania 39
A new report has given possibly the final update on Steve Austin’s status for WrestleMania 39 with the megastar heavily rumoured to be competing. Steve Austin made a huge return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 when he ended up facing Kevin Owens in the main event of night one of the show. The segment featuring both men had originally been advertised as an episode of The Kevin Owens Show but when both men got to the ring the true nature of their confrontation quickly came to light.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin not expected to wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 39
Updates on Austin and The Rock's status for WWE WrestleMania 39.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease
Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
wrestleview.com
Steel Cage Match, Carmella’s in-ring return and more set for next week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced new matches for next week’s Raw, which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. -Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. Lynch issued the challenge to Bayley during Monday night’s Raw after threatening to attack Dakota Kai, in which then Bayley accepted. The match was originally scheduled for Raw is 30. However, the match did not take place due to time constraints on the show. WWE, instead went ahead with the post-match angle having Lynch attacked in the cage by all the members of Damage CTRL.
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
PWMania
Several Top WWE Stars Doing Strong Merchandise Numbers
WWE began the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, following last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, which was capped off with a hot angle in which Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline only to be beaten down. Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning the right to...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a huge eight-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. As announced via Twitter, (Cody) Deaner, (Alan) Angels and Kon will team up with their new stablemate, (Sami) Callihan, to take on the team of Impact World Champion Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura.
ewrestlingnews.com
San Antonio Spurs Player Interested In Working With WWE
A report from Fightful Select suggests that a current NBA player and Olympic gold medalist would love to work with WWE. San Antonio Spurs player Keldon Johnson is a lifelong WWE fan. He named Rey Mysterio as his favorite Superstar. While speaking at a WWE Special Olympics event this week, Johnson said he’d love to work with WWE in the future. He thinks that if he were to have a manager, he’d choose his college coach John Calipari over his NBA coach Gregg Popovich.
ComicBook
Which WWE Stars Are Leading in Merchandise Sales Entering WrestleMania 39 Season?
WrestleMania season is in full swing for the WWE now that the 2023 Royal Rumble has come and gone. Based on reports, recent episodes of WWE television and a few matches having already been advertised, the WrestleMania 39 card will feature matchups like Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, a father and son clash between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor vs. Edge, John Cena vs Austin Theory, Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre and a Bianca Belair championship defense. That's all without including whatever the plan is for Sami Zayn (presumably a match for the tag titles where he'll team up with Kevin Owens to try and dethrone The Usos) and the rumored involvement of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Becomes Official Sports Drink Of UFC
WWE superstar Logan Paul teased a UFC announcement yesterday, and today we have an answer. Paul’s and KSI’s sports drink PRIME is now the official sports drink for Dana White’s MMA promotion. You can read the official announcement from UFC below:. UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial...
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Major WWE Match Has To Main Event WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on one major match that he thinks has to main event one night of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, two stars emerged victorious from the Rumble matches themselves with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley picking up the biggest wins of their respective careers, and earning title shots at WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Faces New Lawsuit Following Return to WWE Board
Vince McMahon returned to WWE’s Board of Directors last month to execute a sale of his billion-dollar company and negotiate new television deals. Vince’s return caused his daughter Stephanie McMahon to resign from WWE, leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO of the juggernaut wrestling promotion. Throughout January,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther On Possible Lesnar Match, Why He Loves Feuding With Sheamus
Gunther has had a hell of a run as the Intercontinental Champion. He had some memorable clashes with Sheamus in 2022, including a five-star match at Clash at the Castle. He also had an outstanding Royal Rumble performance, which included a staredown with Brock Lesnar. Gunther spoke with the Battleground...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (1/30/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Cody Rhodes, Judgment Day Promo: Michael Hayes. – Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY: TJ Wilson. – Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin: Abyss. –...
