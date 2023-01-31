AARP to Help With Fire Survivors; Hybrid Training for Preparedness; Road Clearing; Budget Committee Members Wanted

Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Rogue Valley activist groups gather in a 'water action community'
We have seen rain and snow fall this winter--a lot of it on the California side--but even the areas that are well above average are still officially in drought. That's just the way of our land: we have to be deliberate in planning our use of water. Two organizations in...
Readers respond: Meet housing target with manufactured homes
I commend Gov. Tina Kotek’s bold vision in dealing with our current housing emergency, (“Kotek homebuilding target is ambitious, potentially costly and politically fraught, experts say,” Jan. 29). I would suggest that we don’t ignore Oregon’s strong manufactured home industry as one pathway for getting more homes built quickly and affordably.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 3: Bill would make shelter dogs and cats the official pet of Oregon, spy balloon continues float across U.S. and more
A bill introduced in the Oregon state Legislature would make shelter dogs and cats the official state pet of Oregon. A Chinese spy balloon continues to float across the U.S. as the Pentagon monitors its path and the economy added 517,000 new jobs in January.
ijpr.org
Rural Oregon pharmacies fear closure without further health care industry regulation
Less competition has meant more business for small, independent pharmacies, but store owners say they’re still facing an existential crisis. In late January, the Oregon House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care held a hearing about a trio of bills meant to regulate a cog in the medication supply chain little known to most patients: pharmacy benefit managers.
thelundreport.org
Some hospitals allowed secrecy around ‘crisis’ care standards, others aren’t
In November and the first half of December, Oregon hospitals were not shy about publicly declaring that a trio of respiratory viruses had filled beds and forced them to invoke “crisis standards of care” due to a lack of nurses. Then — though many hospitals continued to operate...
KDRV
Volunteers support Friends of the Animal Shelter after Jackson County does not renew its lease
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will have to find a new place to call home after the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Services decided not to renew its lease. FOTAS’ lease is scheduled to expire in June of 2023. FOTAS, a...
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER WILL MATCH OREGON ENERGY FUND CONTRIBUTIONS 2-FOR-1
To help neighbors and their families stay warm, Pacific Power will match every dollar donated to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more. A release from the utility said customers who receive their monthly bills by mail will find an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope included in February. Customers that pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in a fixed donation program.
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
KATU.com
Gov. Kotek announces 2023-2025 state budget priorities: Homelessness, recovery, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce her top priorities for the 2023-25 state budget. Some of Kotek's listed priorities included housing and homelessness, mental health/behavioral health, education and child care. "The moment I was sworn into office I promised to take...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
Natural gas utilities must act quickly to meet state-mandated emissions cuts, report finds
UPDATED Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 to include a response from NW Natural Oregon’s three natural gas providers need to move faster to cut greenhouse emissions or risk incurring significant fines and stalling the state’s efforts to combat climate change, a two-year investigation from the state’s Public Utilities Commission found. The investigation began shortly after the […] The post Natural gas utilities must act quickly to meet state-mandated emissions cuts, report finds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KDRV
Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
canbyfirst.com
Hieb Shares Personal Tragedy in Testifying for Bill Aimed at Preventing Opioid Overdoses
Representative James Hieb, from Canby, appeared before the House Committee On Behavioral Health and Health Care at the Oregon State Capitol this week, sharing testimony that was deeply personal and heartfelt in support of House Bill 2395-2, aimed at preventing opioid overdoses that kill hundreds of Oregonians each year and account for a growing portion of the state’s addiction epidemic.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon barn fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
A barn fire in rural Medford on Monday uncovered a suspected Butane Honey Oil (BHO) cannabis concentrate laboratory, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BHO is an extracted cannabis product similar to hash. The sheriff’s office said it was assisting the Medford Fire Department on the fire Monday...
Oregon lawmakers seek to expand sorely needed child care facilities
With a shortage of child care options in Oregon, state lawmakers want to put $100 million into a new program to increase capacity. House Bill 3005 is aimed at child care providers who want to expand but cannot get the financing. It would create a new $100 million fund to be available during the next […] The post Oregon lawmakers seek to expand sorely needed child care facilities appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
opb.org
Klamath County mental health treatment beds will double in planned expansion
Klamath County finalized the transfer of vacant land in Klamath Falls to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health last week. The donation, along with a $2.6 million grant from the Oregon Health Authority, will kickstart the construction of a brand new 16-bed long-term mental health treatment center. Additionally, the new building will...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/31 – Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in West Medford, Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected Of...
klcc.org
Deadline approaches for Oregon school immunization requirements
Parents of children in Oregon schools and daycares have about two more weeks to update their child’s immunization documents, or risk keeping them home indefinitely. School Exclusion Day is February 15th. All children who are not up to date or complete on their immunizations will be excluded from their school or child care facility.
