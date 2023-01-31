Read full article on original website
The Charmery is opening early on National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
BALTIMORE -- It will be seriously cold Saturday morning, but that doesn't mean you can't have ice cream in the morning.Why? Because Saturday marks National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and The Charmery is going all out to celebrate with unique breakfast-themed flavors. The Baltimore-based ice cream shop has locations in Hampden, Towson and Columbia, and they'll be serving up ice cream with a breakfast twist. Every location will be opening at 10 a.m. Sunday, serving up the special flavors while supplies last. The flavors include Vent coffee cake, blueberry yogurt and granola, and an adventurous spicy bloody mary sorbet. WJZ's Alexus Davila joined the Charmery Friday to try their offerings.
Baltimore dancer traces ‘Park Heights Strut' back to neighborhood two-step
Named after the neighborhood he grew up in, the dance has since become famous across many platforms all over the world.
Local woman opens bookstore, coffee shop in Highlandtown
When a local woman found it hard to get books since the library closed due to the pandemic, she didn't give up.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Baltimore Eatery Named Among 100 Best Restaurants In America
Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with one Baltimore restaurant making the cut. Baltimore's famous Ekiben made the cut, ranking at number 17 on the list of 100 best restaurants after their popular fried chicken left customers craving more. The unique Asian fusion restaurant draws...
baltimoremagazine.com
The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie
When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Maryland With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Tacos, burritos, tortas, (and even burgers?!) await at the following restaurant in Maryland. Although this local eatery is known for its Mexican cuisine, it also offers an extensive burger menu, and the burgers receive rave reviews. Read on to learn more and consider trying these surprisingly delicious burgers in Maryland.
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼
The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
"Bel-Loc" Starbucks site to become Nigerian restaurant
The site of the former "Bel-Loc" Starbucks in Towson is set to become a Nigerian restaurant. Suya Spot, which has a restaurant in Owings Mills, has signs at the former Starbucks building
wmar2news
It's Groundhog Day!
Happy Groundhog Day! Today, Punxsutawney Phil will make his annual weather prediction— a longer-lasting winter or an early spring. What do you think he will predict?. Phil has been making his predictions since 1887 in Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania. He is historically more likely to see his shadow. Since 1887, he has seen his shadow 106 times and there have been 20 times where he did not see his shadow. There have been 10 years with no recorded predictions. The Groundhog Phil-osophy states that if he sees his shadow and returns to his burrow, he has predicted six more weeks of wintry weather. If he does NOT see his shadow, an earlier spring will arrive!
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore
Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
Wbaltv.com
Snowmageddon brought more than 4 feet of snow to Maryland in 2010
Back-to-back blizzards left Maryland buried beneath more than 4 feet of snow in 2010. In a typical February, the Baltimore area gets about 8 inches of snow for the entire month. In February 2010, Maryland received more snow than many residents had ever seen or might ever see again in...
Wbaltv.com
Popular Canton tavern to get new name, ownership
The new owners of Canton's Cardinal Tavern want to keep the tradition of a cozy, family-friendly neighborhood tavern, but with new menu items and a name change. Cardinal Tavern at 901 S. Clinton St. will be celebrating its last day on Sunday before new owners Natalia Bauer and Andreas Visilias close for a few days and reopen as Ellie's Tavern on Feb. 10.
washingtoninformer.com
Upscale Dining Option GrillMarX Comes to College Park
GrillMarX opened its newest steakhouse in the lobby of The Hotel at the University of Maryland, College Park, on Jan. 28, and the local community is coming out to support the venture. “We were ecstatic to see so many friendly faces welcome us to the College Park community. With our...
mdlottery.com
‘The Prize of All Prizes’ — Lottery Player from Pasadena Wins Ravens Seats for 20 Years
Dreams Aloft: Angelo Contrino III, was selected as the 2022 winner of a pair of Ravens season tickets for 20 years!. Six finalists win $10,000 Lottery prizes in Ravens second-chance promotion. Angelo Contrino III said he has been dealing with sleepless nights and early mornings since last month, anticipating the...
Nottingham MD
Fire reported at Olive Garden in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a reported fire at a restaurant in White Marsh. At around 12:30 p.m., units responded to a fire at the Olive Garden located in the 8200-block of Perry Hall Boulevard. The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department reports that a fire broke out...
