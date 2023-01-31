Happy Groundhog Day! Today, Punxsutawney Phil will make his annual weather prediction— a longer-lasting winter or an early spring. What do you think he will predict?. Phil has been making his predictions since 1887 in Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania. He is historically more likely to see his shadow. Since 1887, he has seen his shadow 106 times and there have been 20 times where he did not see his shadow. There have been 10 years with no recorded predictions. The Groundhog Phil-osophy states that if he sees his shadow and returns to his burrow, he has predicted six more weeks of wintry weather. If he does NOT see his shadow, an earlier spring will arrive!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO