Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

How to talk to kids about diversity

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Talking to young children about diversity in an open and positive way can help them develop a sense of appreciation for differences. However, knowing how to have the conversation can be challenging. Thursday, Feb. 2, CBS 58 was joined by Doctor April Poindexter, who is the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckersdental.com

2 dentist retirements to know

Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

15-year-old shares story of open-heart surgery on National Wear Red Day

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday, Feb. 3, is National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages people to wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. CBS 58 was joined by 15-year-old Abby Kawula, who shared her story about having open-heart surgery when she was 4 years...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After UWM freshman's fentanyl death, parents warn others

WEST BEND, Wis. - Nearly two years after a young man from Waukesha County died from fentanyl poisoning, his parents are on a mission to save lives and stop fentanyl deaths. They were part of a discussion Thursday night, Feb. 2 in West Bend. They say what happened to their son can happen to anybody.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

West Bend hosts 4-week program to spread fentanyl awareness

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County's chasing down the fentanyl overdose problem. Tonight, a number of agencies joined forces hosting the first of a four-week series on fentanyl to spread awareness. It was held at Moraine Park Technical College in West Bend. The sheriff's office told us overdose...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Red panda sponsorship, a Valentine's Day gift option that supports Milwaukee's zoo program

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making a push for the most unique Valentine's Day gift around, and arguably one of the most adorable. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor Cinder, a red panda cub born at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cinder made her public debut late on Sept. 22 of last year, the third cub born to parents Dash and Dr. Erin Curry.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WausauPilot

Republicans float proposal to increase penalties for overdose deaths

Republican lawmakers are exploring ways to increase penalties for drug-related deaths. Under current law, first-degree reckless homicide charges may result in a class B felony, except for deaths caused by fatal overdoses. In a Feb. 1 memo, Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), put forward proposed legislation that would change that.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE

