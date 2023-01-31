Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Second Hand Purrs gives sick cats a second chance at life
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Cat owners are likely familiar with the virus called "FIP", or Feline Infectious Periontitis. It's a version of the Coronavirus that is usually fatal in cats. It's hard to detect and there is no FDA approved cure. But a small shelter in Milwaukee is on the...
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
How to talk to kids about diversity
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Talking to young children about diversity in an open and positive way can help them develop a sense of appreciation for differences. However, knowing how to have the conversation can be challenging. Thursday, Feb. 2, CBS 58 was joined by Doctor April Poindexter, who is the...
beckersdental.com
2 dentist retirements to know
Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
CBS 58
15-year-old shares story of open-heart surgery on National Wear Red Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday, Feb. 3, is National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages people to wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. CBS 58 was joined by 15-year-old Abby Kawula, who shared her story about having open-heart surgery when she was 4 years...
CBS 58
'All ages, all stages': Milwaukee cancer support nonprofit receives $30K grant, opens new space in Waukesha Co.
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cancer fighters in southeastern Wisconsin now have a 2,700 square-foot home in Waukesha County, where the walls are made of love, support and resilience. Tricia's Troops Cancer Connection started in 2011 when their namesake, Tricia Wright, was diagnosed with the disease in her 30s. “Tricia...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After UWM freshman's fentanyl death, parents warn others
WEST BEND, Wis. - Nearly two years after a young man from Waukesha County died from fentanyl poisoning, his parents are on a mission to save lives and stop fentanyl deaths. They were part of a discussion Thursday night, Feb. 2 in West Bend. They say what happened to their son can happen to anybody.
WISN
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
CBS 58
West Bend hosts 4-week program to spread fentanyl awareness
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County's chasing down the fentanyl overdose problem. Tonight, a number of agencies joined forces hosting the first of a four-week series on fentanyl to spread awareness. It was held at Moraine Park Technical College in West Bend. The sheriff's office told us overdose...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Volunteer spends nearly 30 years cuddling with animals at HAWS
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha relies on volunteers to help take care of animals. For one volunteer, it’s a passion that’s grown over two decades. With a heart for animals, HAWS volunteer Dottie Hrenak has been snuggling up with cats for nearly...
CBS 58
Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
CBS 58
'The creativity is amazing': Anime Milwaukee holds 15th convention at Wisconsin Center this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Don't be surprised if you see folks in detailed, colorful costumes in Downtown Milwaukee this weekend. 10,000 people a day are expected at the Wisconsin Center for the Anime Milwaukee convention, which runs Friday through Sunday. The convention brings together fans of Japanese-style animation and fashion.
CBS 58
Red panda sponsorship, a Valentine's Day gift option that supports Milwaukee's zoo program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making a push for the most unique Valentine's Day gift around, and arguably one of the most adorable. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor Cinder, a red panda cub born at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cinder made her public debut late on Sept. 22 of last year, the third cub born to parents Dash and Dr. Erin Curry.
CBS 58
'Our hard work pays off': Racine Elementary School attempts Guinness World Record for cereal box dominoes
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Normally, the hallways of Red Apple Elementary School in Racine are filled with books and backpacks. But on Friday, thousands of cereal boxes lined the floors instead. In an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest cereal box domino line (yes, it's...
Extra COVID FoodShare benefits sunset March 1
More than 700,000 people rely on food stamps across the state, which includes 230,000 according to the Hunger Task Force. They are about to see a huge slash in benefits.
CBS 58
City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis apartment showing's timing questioned, 'I'm in the bath'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis father says he and his family lost their sense of privacy after a real estate agent brought potential buyers inside. It happened while he was in the bathroom. The entire exchange lasted no more than a minute, and at first, Derek Yurkiewicz just...
Republicans float proposal to increase penalties for overdose deaths
Republican lawmakers are exploring ways to increase penalties for drug-related deaths. Under current law, first-degree reckless homicide charges may result in a class B felony, except for deaths caused by fatal overdoses. In a Feb. 1 memo, Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), put forward proposed legislation that would change that.
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
