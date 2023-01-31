Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Contrasts Rhea Ripley With WWE Attitude Era Star
Over the past few months, the comparisons between 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Hall of Famer Chyna have increased — this is likely due to her relationship with Dominik Mysterio reminding some of Chyna's with Eddie Guerrero in the early 2000s. Another reason may be that they both have been known for their impressive physiques, towering over most of the other women on the WWE roster.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
Wrestle Zone
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, Women’s Four-Way Match, Montez Ford vs. Elias Set For 2/6 WWE RAW
WWE is loading up the card for the February 6 episode of WWE RAW. As confirmed during the January 30 episode, Becky Lynch and Bayley will wage war in a Steel Cage Match. They were set to battle it out inside the steel on the January 23 episode, but Damage CTRL viciously attacked Lynch before the match, so the bout never started. Lynch challenged Bayley to face her on the February 6 episode and pressured her into accepting by wrapping Dakota Kai’s leg in a chair and threatening to hit it.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Discusses WWE Trashing 24/7 Title, Possibly Wrestling In NJPW, The Bella Twins's Raw XXX Criticism, & More! - Exclusive
There is only one woman who can say she has been in every women's WWE Royal Rumble match ever, and that woman is Dana Brooke. While she may have come up short, yet again, in 2023, the determined WWE star never lets a loss stand in her way. Brooke has...
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFers And AEW Star Featured In Upcoming Chyna Documentary
Chyna experienced some tragic moments in her life, but she will go down in history as a groundbreaking performer. The WWE Hall of Famer broke down barriers for women's wrestling in the late '90s and early 2000s, getting over at a time when it was very much an afterthought in WWE. The upcoming documentary "Chyna: Wrestling with Demons" will chronicle her life and career, and it's set to feature stars from across the wrestling world.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Announced For WrestleCon 2023 In Los Angeles, CA
WrestleCon has announced New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay for their 2023 flagship event in Los Angeles, CA. Ospreay will compete at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30th at the Globe Theatre. The show will stream live on Highspots TV. You can check out the official...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Street Fight On AEW
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lanny Poffo’s Death Elicits Tributes From The Wrestling Community
The news of Lanny Poffo’s death earlier today has hit the wrestling community hard, with many current and former competitors taking to social media to post tributes to the performer once known as The Genius. Individuals such as Tommy Dreamer, Virgil, Ricky Morton, and Frankie Kazarian all commented via...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Two Matches For Elimination Chamber Event
Elimination Chamber will be the final stop before WrestleMania 39. This year’s Elimination Chamber premium live event will emanate from the Bell Centre in Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, February 18th. Now, we have our first look at the card. WWE commenced with their buildup to Elimination during RAW tonight....
ewrestlingnews.com
Tom Hannifan Recalls Reconnecting With Matthew Rehwoldt In Impact
Tom Hannifan spoke about being a commentator with Impact, and what his run with the company has been like so far. Hannifan also spoke about reuniting with his long-time commentary partner, Matthew Rehwoldt. The two worked together in WWE on the NXT UK and 205 Live brands. Hannifan, formerly Tom...
ewrestlingnews.com
Buff Bagwell Says DDP Will Reveal New Fitness Product On Shark Tank
Buff Bagwell recently appeared on the Undisputed podcast to talk about DDP’s new fitness product that will be presented on Shark Tank. According to Bagwell, DDP’s Power Cuffs will have something to do with restricting blood flow, and that the former WCW wrestler has spent quite a bit of money on the product.
ringsidenews.com
Road Dogg Believes There’s Room In WWE For An All-Women’s Show
The WWE’s women’s division as come a long way since the ’90s and early 2000s. Over the past decade, the WWE’s women’s division has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a dominant force and a driving force behind the company’s success. It was no longer about just beauty pageants and swimsuit competitions, but rather about showcasing the in-ring talent of the women who competed.
Comments / 0