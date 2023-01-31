Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
The Current Job Market Is a ‘Juggernaut,' Economist Says. Here Are 6 Things to Know as a Job Seeker
The January jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed strong job growth that handily beat expectations. Other labor market data issued this week — the Employment Cost Index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — also showed a hot job market defying recession fears.
NBC San Diego
80% of Workers Who Quit in the ‘Great Resignation' Have Regrets, According to a New Survey
The "Great Regret" is the latest workplace trend to sweep the nation, with the majority of professionals who quit their jobs last year wishing they could get a do-over, according to a new survey. 2022 was another record year for quitting — 4.1 million workers left their jobs in December,...
NBC San Diego
Kind Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Made a $220 Million Mistake—It Turned His Startup Into a $5 Billion Company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
NBC San Diego
People in This City Spend the Most on Coffee—It's Not New York Or LA
How much is your daily coffee habit really costing you? The answer may be more complicated than you think. One simple response is likely, "More than last year." The cost of roasted coffee was up 15.5% in December 2022 compared with December 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
NBC San Diego
Tech Stocks Just Finished a Five-Week Rally — the Longest Stretch Since Market Peak in November 2021
The Nasdaq closed out its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since November 2021, the month the index peaked. Earnings reports from Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all disappointed, but investors are more focused on the cost-cutting efforts the companies are now implementing. The Nasdaq is up 15% to...
NBC San Diego
Black Women Are Gaining Ground in the Labor Market But Still Face Unique Barriers
Both the rate of unemployment for all Black people and for women specifically are at their lowest levels in more than a year. January's drop in Black unemployment was propelled by gains made by Black women. A tight labor market may be playing a role. A decrease in the unemployment...
Comments / 0