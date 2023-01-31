ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

By Matt Adams
 3 days ago

MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store.

According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction.

The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man tried to grab her 4-year-old child. The woman was able to hold onto the child and screamed, prompting the man to leave the store.

Officers obtained surveillance video from the store and parking lot. They identified the suspect as 37-year-old Jason Milliner.

Police went to Milliner’s home to ask him about the incident. He admitted he was at the store earlier in the day and told police the vehicle he left in was parked at his residence.

Milliner was then taken to the Marion Police Department for further questioning. He was subsequently arrested on a kidnapping charge and booked into the Grant County Jail.

Comments / 11

Will Smith
3d ago

never take your eyes off them, it only takes a split second! glad this momma bear was alert! wonder which store it was?

Reply(1)
9
Deb Wilson
2d ago

It is all written in the Bible that the people will be doing all kind of sinful things...It's as if people are going crazy. Good job Mother for watching and protecting your child. And great job to the Police Officers who got that guy off the streets. We must all look out for each other. Everyone keep the Lord in your heart and pray for our World as it is a dangerous place now.

Reply(1)
4
Antuan Harney
3d ago

they going crazy out here ... bold and dangerous... y'all be careful out here... seriously... I don't know WHAT'S going on out here... but it's not natural or what we consider to be natural... stay prayed up and aware of your surroundings at all times....

Reply
4
 

