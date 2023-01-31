Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
Vanessa Lachey Shares Hawaiian Sunset Photo with Her Kids: 'Can't Believe We Get to Live Here'
"Thank You, Hawai'i for Loving us back! ❤️🌺🌴," Lachey, 42, captioned the post Vanessa Lachey is thankful for her kids and their home! On Friday, the Love Is Blind co-host shared a sweet photo of her and her children smiling in front of a colorful sunset. For the shot, the mom of three gave her 6-year-old son, Phoenix Robert, a piggyback, and her 10-year-old son Camden John did the same for his sister Brooklyn, 8. "I still can't believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai'i for Loving...
RHOC's Emily Simpson Shows Off Facelift: 'I Still Look Like Myself'
"I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline," Emily Simpson said as she shared before-and-after images following a facelift procedure Emily Simpson is happy with the results of her facelift. On Friday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 47, shared before-and-after photos following a facelift. In the caption, she explained her decision and the moment she decided she wanted to undergo the procedure. "Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause," she wrote. "WHO...
Joey Lawrence Raves About Brother Matthew's 'Cool as Hell' Girlfriend, Chilli: 'He's Happy'
"She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind," Joey tells PEOPLE of younger brother Matthew's girlfriend, Chilli Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas has the Lawrence brothers' seal of approval! In a conversation with PEOPLE surrounding his new movie Frankie Meets Jack, streaming on Tubi now, Joey Lawrence says he has met brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend — TLC's Chilli — and that she is not only "cool as hell" but a great match for Matthew, 42. "She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind. And yeah,...
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
The singer and clothing designer writes about a world-famous actor who pursued her (though he wasn't single) in a new piece for Amazon Original Stories. Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her. She tells all (except for the star's name) in a new short story she's written for...
90 Day's Ed Brown Dances with 'Baby' Liz Woods After Explosive Tell-All Breakup
Ed Brown and Liz Woods are officially back together after breaking up for the 11th time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are back on! Ed confirmed he's dating Liz again in an Instagram Reel showing the on-again,-off-again couple dancing together. "Living our best life ❤️," Ed wrote, tagging Liz. In an Instagram Story post, Ed also called Liz "My Baby" The couple broke off their engagement while cameras were rolling at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season...
Prince Harry Recalls Tripping on Mushrooms During Party at Courteney Cox's House: 'I Was a Chandler'
The Duke of Sussex also met Will Arnett — and asked him to do "the voice" from The Lego Batman Movie Prince Harry shares many personal stories in his sweeping memoir Spare — like the time he took magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox's Los Angeles home. The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed in his bestselling book that he is a "Friends fanatic" and took comfort in the hit NBC sitcom while navigating panic attacks after completing his second tour of Afghanistan a decade ago. Harry wrote in Spare that...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry at Ellen and Portia's Vow Renewal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare outing following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, joining Courteney Cox, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow and more for the surprise ceremony Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the guests who witnessed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise vow renewal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gathering on Tuesday, which was thought to be a 50th birthday party for de Rossi — however, the celebration turned into a vow renewal ceremony for DeGeneres and de Rossi officiated by Kris Jenner at...
Kyle Richards Says Her Anxiety Has 'Started Kicking Up Again' While Thinking of Filming New RHOBH Season
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells PEOPLE that "there's definitely a direct link between my anxiety and the show" Kyle Richards has mixed feelings about returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 54-year-old reality star opened up to PEOPLE about her thoughts on filming RHOBH season 13 at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday. "'Excited' is not necessarily the word I would use. But I love the people that I work with. I love working with the...
People
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0