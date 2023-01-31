Come Celebrate George Washington’s Birthday in the Area Where He Crossed the Delaware

Washington's Birthday will be celebrated in one of Bucks County's most historic areas. Photo by Washington Crossing Historic Park

As his birthday fast approaches, residents of Bucks County can celebrate George Washington’s birthday with the man himself.

Washington Crossing Historic Park , located at 1112 River Road in Washington Crossing , will be celebrate the namesake president’s 291st birthday on Feb. 19 from 11 AM – 2 PM. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Crossing Park.

Admission to the celebration is free for all who wish to attend.

During the day, various children’s activities will be offered. At 1:45 PM, visitors will gather in the park’s visitor center to sing happy birthday to George and watch him use his sword to cut his cake, which is donated by The Caketeria in Newtown .

Children 12 and under are encouraged to bring handmade birthday cards to the party to give to the General. They can also bring their entries for the park’s “Let’s Draw George” drawing contest. Entries can depict George Washington at any age, in any historical situation, and in any medium (pencil, crayon, paint, etc.) or style – creativity is encouraged.

Contest entries can also be mailed to Friends of Washington Crossing Park, located at the park. All submissions must be received by Washington’s birthday party and include the artist’s name, address, phone number and age on the back.

Submissions will be judged in two categories: ages 7 and younger and ages 8 – 12.