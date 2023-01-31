ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Come Celebrate George Washington’s Birthday in the Area Where He Crossed the Delaware

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXakl_0kXP7hxI00
Washington's Birthday will be celebrated in one of Bucks County's most historic areas.Photo byWashington Crossing Historic Park

As his birthday fast approaches, residents of Bucks County can celebrate George Washington’s birthday with the man himself.

Washington Crossing Historic Park, located at 1112 River Road in Washington Crossing, will be celebrate the namesake president’s 291st birthday on Feb. 19 from 11 AM – 2 PM. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. 

Admission to the celebration is free for all who wish to attend.

During the day, various children’s activities will be offered. At 1:45 PM, visitors will gather in the park’s visitor center to sing happy birthday to George and watch him use his sword to cut his cake, which is donated by The Caketeria in Newtown.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to bring handmade birthday cards to the party to give to the General. They can also bring their entries for the park’s “Let’s Draw George” drawing contest. Entries can depict George Washington at any age, in any historical situation, and in any medium (pencil, crayon, paint, etc.) or style – creativity is encouraged.   

Contest entries can also be mailed to Friends of Washington Crossing Park, located at the park. All submissions must be received by Washington’s birthday party and include the artist’s name, address, phone number and age on the back.

Submissions will be judged in two categories: ages 7 and younger and ages 8 – 12.

Learn more about the upcoming birthday bash at Washington Crossing Historic Park.

Comments / 1

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

An Influential Abolitionist Once Made a Speech at a Bucks County Theatre. Read to Learn When and Where

One of the most important abolitionists in the country once made his way to Bucks County in order to spread his message of freedom and liberation. Frederick Douglass, the influential social reformer whose writing and speeches made a significant impact in American history, once made a stop at the Newtown Theatre to give a speech to a local audience.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

For Republicans, Figuring Out Suburbs Key to Winning Elections

Pennsylvania is rated among the swing states by pundits, with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh standing as Democratic strongholds while rural Pennsylvania is almost exclusively Republican, writes Guy Ciarrocchi for Real Clear Pennsylvania. As a result, the critical battle is being waged in Philadelphia’s suburbs, which constitute around 22 percent of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

President Biden Announces $78 Million Mega Grant for the Roosevelt Boulevard Project

A major road that ends in Bucks County will soon see upgrades that will make driving on it much safer for all travelers. President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $78 million to the City of Philadelphia for the Roosevelt Boulevard Multimodal Project in City of Philadelphia  as part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the new National Infrastructure Project Assistance (Mega) discretionary grant program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy