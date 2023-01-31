Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth explains why Dustin Johnson is missed more than most LIV Golf members
PEBBLE BEACH — This week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am coincides with the Saudi International, an Asian Tour event that is notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the primary backer of LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed circuit has spurred a schism in the professional game, leading to hurt feelings and contentious views on both sides of the feud, yet one defector who seemingly remains in good standing with his former peers is Dustin Johnson. This week Johnson’s absence especially rings true, as Johnson is a two-time Pebble winner and boasted eight top-10s in 13 appearances.
How Many LIV Golfers Have Won The Masters?
The LIV Golf player roster includes some star names and multiple Major champions have signed up. How many of them have won The Masters?
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) The...
Golf Digest
DP World Tour pro torches Patrick Reed over latest rules saga
Patrick Reed was fully exonerated by the DP World Tour following a rules incident during Sunday’s third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Among a jury of his peers, however, it's not such an open-and-shut case. A pair of tour pros, Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Ben An, posted tweets...
Golf Digest
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Lukas Nelson, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
Golf Digest
Player describes scary scene of caddie collapse at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH — Weeks after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, a similar scene unfolded Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A caddie working for one of the amateurs competing in this week’s event collapsed on the Pebble Beach Golf Links' 11th fairway during the second round. The caddie, whose name is being withheld due to privacy concerns, received immediate CPR and attention from medical professionals on site. The man was eventually put on a stretcher, placed in an ambulance and taken for further evaluation to Montage Health In nearby Monterey.
Golf Digest
We analyzed the stats of 1,000 golfers hoping to break 80. Here's what it revealed
Editor's note: Data insights exclusively provided by Golf Digest-partner Arccos, golf’s No. 1 on-course performance-tracking system. You can learn more, and purchase your own Arccos system, right here. Most golfers won't play in the Masters. They won't win a major, drive the ball 300 yards or ever shoot under...
Golf Digest
LIV golfers Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith miss the cut in Saudi International
Phil Mickelson has done a lot of talking and tweeting in the last week. It started with some ribbing of Sam Ryder’s jogger pants in the Farmers Insurance Open and continued when he got to the Middle East to compete in the Saudi International on the Asian Tour. Down to what he says is his “college weight,” he delivered some jabs like a bantamweight, including an assertion that it’s harder to win in LIV Golf than the PGA Tour. (His sample size: 45 wins in 658 starts on the PGA Tour; no wins and one top-10 finish in eight appearances in LIV’s maiden 2022 season.)
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson wants a PGA Tour-LIV match. Here's why that's a terrible idea
Phil Mickelson has awoken from his social-media slumber, and any hopes that he had learned his lesson about talking first and asking questions later are as wayward as his final drive at Winged Foot in 2006. To those not on Twitter because they are busy living life, a golf account...
Golf Digest
A big equipment change for Bryson DeChambeau as he makes his 2023 debut with a new driver
Bryson DeChambeau’s prowess off the tee has largely defined his golf career, so any time the former U.S. Open champ and current LIV golfer changes drivers, it’s a big deal. And that’s particularly the case when the switch is to a club from a company other than Cobra, who DeChambeau has represented during his entire professional career.
Golf Digest
Planet Fitness genius practices putting with weights; is this the future of golf fitness?
Sometimes the biggest ideas come from where you least expect them. Martin Luther’s 95 theses nailed to a door, Post-it Notes accidentally being made when developing a super-strong adhesive and now this random guy using weights at a local gym to practice putting. @jteasgolf He is HIM #golf #fyp...
Yardbarker
Golf Glance: Stars align for Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: Farmers Insurance Open (Max Homa) THIS WEEK: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif., Feb. 2-5 Courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links (Par 72, 6,972 yards); Spyglass Hill (Par 72,...
Golf Digest
Harry Higgs wants to be happy. He's trying
PEBBLE BEACH — He had been in the lead minutes earlier, but that was no more, the byproduct of a bad drive and poor approaches and a failed up-and-down attempt at Pebble Beach’s par-5 sixth. Pros have no stomach for bogeys, especially on par 5s, especially when things are going as good as they were for Harry Higgs on Friday afternoon. He had every right to look over his left shoulder towards Stillwater Cove, to take a deep breath and let whatever frustration out, before heading to the seventh to figure out how he was going to keep his ball down as the winds were picking up.
Sporting News
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 betting guide: PGA expert predictions, sleepers, top prop picks, and more
What makes the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am special is the exact same attribute that also makes it difficult. It is not the wind or the rain, although that does play a part. It isn’t the cliffside approaches or tiny greens perched alongside the Pacific Ocean. What makes this week on the PGA Tour hard are all the people involved.
PGA Tour Implements New Rule To Ban Non-Members Who Play In LIV Golf
The rule, which came into effect for the 2022/23 season, means the PGA Tour can even ban non-members for a year
Golf Digest
Man makes absurdly long putt in absurdly large private jet, celebrates appropriately
Videos of golfers flying around on private jets are nothing new. Neither are videos of golfers making putts on private jets (Thank you, Bubba Watson). But we've never seen a video of a golfer flying around on a private jet while making a putt quite like this. Have a look...
Golf Digest
Kurt Kitayama leads, Justin Rose scores a quiet ace, Pebble takes and gives on a rainy Friday
On a day that Justin Rose aptly described as "kind of English"—as in dreary, gray, rainy—it was the Northern California guy, Kurt Kitayama, who held on for the 36-hole lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Playing at the course from which the tournament takes its name, Kitayama...
Golf Digest
Tour pro out-Hideki's Hideki, drops club after impact and shot ends up inside 10 feet
Growing up as a golfer in Japan, it's fair to assume that Hideki Matsuyama was Ryo Hisatsune's idol. After seeing this highlight of the 20-year-old at the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khamiah Championship, it appears those assumptions are correct. In fact, after watching the video below, I actually thought...
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Best bets, fantasy one and done picks, and more
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing is fully underway. Before the chaotic madness of the WM Phoenix Open kicks into gear next week, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am will offer plenty of intrigue and drama—if not a few lighter moments from the amateur pool—as the first tournament in February.
Golf Digest
Why the PGA Tour is playing 'preferred lies' at Pebble Beach even though it's not raining
The sun is out today on the lovely Monterey Peninsula, making for a beautiful day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's a tad chilly, sure, but compared to the frigid temperatures in the Northeast and other places, it's hard to complain about a high of 60 degrees on Feb. 2. Seriously, we don't want to hear any complaining.
