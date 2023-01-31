Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 3rd
AEHR - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and sells systems which are designed to reduce the cost of testing DRAMs and other memory devices, perform reliability screening or burn-in of complex logic and memory devices, and enable IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of bare die, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Chubb's (CB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Cat Loss
CB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 core operating income of $4.05 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. However, the bottom line improved 6.3% from the year-ago quarter. Chubb's results reflected higher catastrophe losses, which were partially offset by higher net investment income and higher premiums...
Hershey (HSY) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Pricing a Key Driver
HSY - Free Report) reported robust fourth-quarter 2022 results as the top and bottom lines exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Results gained from improved net price realization and higher consumer demand. The company delivered strong results even amid elevated inflation, continued supply-chain hurdles and macroeconomic volatility.
T-Mobile (TMUS) Beats on Q4 Earnings Despite Lower Revenues
TMUS - Free Report) reported relatively modest fourth-quarter 2022 results with healthy customer growth driven by diligent execution of operational plans. The Bellevue, WA-based company delivered industry-leading growth in postpaid and broadband customers driven by its 5G network and best-value combination with a focus on customers. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same.
Spire (SR) Beats Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Ups 2023 View
SR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by 34.8%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.14. The year-over-year improvement was due to the strong Gas Marketing segment’s performance. Revenues. Total...
Bear of the Day: Camping World (CWH)
CWH - Free Report) is a major provider of equipment and services for the recreational vehicle, or RV, market. The company saw terrific sales growth to $6.9 billion in 2021 after mom & dad "hit the road" during the pandemic shutdown. In 2022, sales leveled off with growth to just...
Bull of the Day: Halliburton (HAL)
HAL - Free Report) reported Q4 adjusted net income per share of 72 cents last week, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and well above the year-ago quarter profit of 36 cents (adjusted). The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions. Revenues of $5.6 billion were 30.5%...
5 Dental Supplies Stocks to Buy Amid Recovering Prospects
The COVID-19 pandemic — an unprecedented biological crisis — altered the nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry bore the brunt of the closure of dental practices and lower patient visits due to the risk of exposure to the virus. However, the dental market has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of prior restrictions and mass vaccinations. Apart from this, rising dependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, teledentistry, and an increase in the number of patient visits are likely to help the industry thrive in the near term. Going by Market Research Future data available on GlobeNewswire, the global dental industry is expected to reach $60.37 billion by 2023, seeing a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.
4 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Electric Power Industry
The Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry stocks have been transitioning toward clean sources of fuel and focusing on lower carbon emissions. The introduction of Inflation Reduction Act 2022 will support the industry’s transition toward clean energy sources to produce electricity. Utilities are also focused on strengthening the grid as well as transmission and distribution infrastructure. The huge infrastructure of the utilities faces the impact of the hurricane season each year. Infrastructure enhancement around the year increases the resilience of the entire system, reduces outages and allows operators to restore power quickly for customers affected by storms.
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
TECK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
PR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.19, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
DKNG - Free Report) closed at $16.87, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Gerdau (GGB) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
GGB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.08, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Should Value Investors Buy Sasol (SSL) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Pinterest (PINS) Soars 9.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
PINS - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9% higher at $29.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.3% gain over the past four weeks. Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique...
Take-Two (TTWO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
TTWO - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 6. For the quarter, it expects net revenues between $1.43 billion and $1.48 billion. Take-Two expects a loss between 95 and 85 cents per share. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)?
IHF - Free Report) was launched on 05/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Healthcare - Healthcare - Providers segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
AOSL - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AOSL broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend. The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market...
TC Energy's (TRP) Coastal GasLink Cost to Balloon Further
TC Energy (. TRP - Free Report) , a Canadian energy company, has released an updated cost estimate for the Coastal GasLink Project. The company’s cost estimate for the project’s completion has increased to approximately C$14.5 billion, due to factors like labor market conditions, contractor underperformance, and unexpected events such as adverse weather.
