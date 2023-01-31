ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Car crash destroys front of Whitehall home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The front of a home was destroyed and a Whitehall street was shut down after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to police a driver hit a pole, which tore down power lines, drove into a pickup truck, sending both vehicles through the front of a home on Beechwood Road, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wtuz.com

Crews Respond to Strasburg Area Fire

Strasburg fire crews and surrounding departments were dispatched to 7003 Winfield Strasburg Road late Tuesday night. The initial call came in at around 9:53 p.m. for a confirmed structure fire at a single-story dwelling with firefighters making an initial attack upon arrival. Strasburg Fire Chief Steven Laskey explains the fire...
STRASBURG, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Barking dog reported in Glouster; car abandoned for two months

The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Beech Road in The Plains regarding an in-progress breaking and entering report. The report stated items from the residence were seen being placed into a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they discovered no one at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies spoke with the...
GLOUSTER, OH
wqkt.com

Wadsworth woman killed in head-on crash

A head-on collision this week in Norton claimed the life of a Wadsworth woman. The crash took place Monday morning, on State Route 21. Police say a northbound vehicle crossed over the median into the southbound lanes at around 7am and struck a southbound vehicle. 64-year old Cynthia Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. At the time of the crash, the area was under a winter weather advisory because of a mix of snow and ice on the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
WADSWORTH, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Man jailed for fatal accident in 2021

A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a fatal traffic accident in Wayne County was sentenced Nov. 30 to 6 months in jail. Judge Mark Wiest also fined Zachary Carpenter, 29, of 5907 Stewart Sharon Road $1,000, and suspended Carpenter’s driver’s license for 5 years.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fire ruled an arson, reward for information

A fire in Belmont County, Ohio has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshall. According to the Fire Marshall, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Colerain Fire Department along with other mutual aid departments were dispatched for a fire at 53290 Major Rd. in Dillonvale (Colerain Township) near the OH-WV […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Norton police: Person killed in head-on collision

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on SR 21 Monday morning has killed one person and injured another, according to Norton police. At 7:04 a.m. a north-bound vehicle lost control and crossed the median, striking a south-bound car head on, police say. Officials say one driver was transported to Cleveland...
NORTON, OH
explore venango

Sugarcreek Police Seeking Rural King Theft Suspect

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a theft at the Allegheny Blvd. Rural King. According to a January 30th press release from the Sugarcreek Borough Police (SBPD), the station was notified by the manager of Rural King that a theft occurred on January 28 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
SUGARCREEK, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

One teenager dead, another injured after rollover wreck in East Rochester

EAST ROCHESTER (KDKA) -- One teenager is dead and another has been seriously injured after a rollover wreck in Beaver County.The crash occurred just before 1:45 a.m. along Route 65 near the end of the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge in East Rochester Borough.The driver of the vehicle lost control, hitting an embankment, and rolling over.Police say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle connected to previous felony incident. Police say the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old, who was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh with suspected broken bones.The passenger, a 15-year-old, died at the scene.The identity of the victim has not been provided.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Man dies, 2 dogs injured in Canton house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from a burning home late Wednesday evening. The fire began around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th St. NW. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames. When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming from...
CANTON, OH
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE

