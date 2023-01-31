Read full article on original website
Related
Car crash destroys front of Whitehall home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The front of a home was destroyed and a Whitehall street was shut down after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to police a driver hit a pole, which tore down power lines, drove into a pickup truck, sending both vehicles through the front of a home on Beechwood Road, […]
wtuz.com
Crews Respond to Strasburg Area Fire
Strasburg fire crews and surrounding departments were dispatched to 7003 Winfield Strasburg Road late Tuesday night. The initial call came in at around 9:53 p.m. for a confirmed structure fire at a single-story dwelling with firefighters making an initial attack upon arrival. Strasburg Fire Chief Steven Laskey explains the fire...
Columbus infant’s drowning a homicide ‘of omission,’ coroner rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from drowning on Aug. 31, 2022, after her mother left […]
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
Woman killed in Akron fire identified
One victim was killed and several people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening.
2 dogs dead, 1 man hospitalized in Canton house fire
Two dogs have died and one person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire in Canton late Wednesday night.
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Barking dog reported in Glouster; car abandoned for two months
The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Beech Road in The Plains regarding an in-progress breaking and entering report. The report stated items from the residence were seen being placed into a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they discovered no one at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies spoke with the...
wqkt.com
Wadsworth woman killed in head-on crash
A head-on collision this week in Norton claimed the life of a Wadsworth woman. The crash took place Monday morning, on State Route 21. Police say a northbound vehicle crossed over the median into the southbound lanes at around 7am and struck a southbound vehicle. 64-year old Cynthia Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. At the time of the crash, the area was under a winter weather advisory because of a mix of snow and ice on the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
newsonthegreen.com
Man jailed for fatal accident in 2021
A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a fatal traffic accident in Wayne County was sentenced Nov. 30 to 6 months in jail. Judge Mark Wiest also fined Zachary Carpenter, 29, of 5907 Stewart Sharon Road $1,000, and suspended Carpenter’s driver’s license for 5 years.
Gun and ammo found in Tuscarawas Co. middle schooler’s bookbag: Police
A student was taken into custody after investigators say a firearm was found inside their bookbag Thursday afternoon.
Ohio fire ruled an arson, reward for information
A fire in Belmont County, Ohio has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshall. According to the Fire Marshall, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Colerain Fire Department along with other mutual aid departments were dispatched for a fire at 53290 Major Rd. in Dillonvale (Colerain Township) near the OH-WV […]
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
cleveland19.com
Norton police: Person killed in head-on collision
NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on SR 21 Monday morning has killed one person and injured another, according to Norton police. At 7:04 a.m. a north-bound vehicle lost control and crossed the median, striking a south-bound car head on, police say. Officials say one driver was transported to Cleveland...
20-year-old woman dies in Akron apartment fire Tuesday night
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that happened at an apartment on Fleming Drive in Akron Tuesday evening.
explore venango
Sugarcreek Police Seeking Rural King Theft Suspect
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a theft at the Allegheny Blvd. Rural King. According to a January 30th press release from the Sugarcreek Borough Police (SBPD), the station was notified by the manager of Rural King that a theft occurred on January 28 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
One teenager dead, another injured after rollover wreck in East Rochester
EAST ROCHESTER (KDKA) -- One teenager is dead and another has been seriously injured after a rollover wreck in Beaver County.The crash occurred just before 1:45 a.m. along Route 65 near the end of the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge in East Rochester Borough.The driver of the vehicle lost control, hitting an embankment, and rolling over.Police say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle connected to previous felony incident. Police say the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old, who was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh with suspected broken bones.The passenger, a 15-year-old, died at the scene.The identity of the victim has not been provided.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 2 dogs injured in Canton house fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from a burning home late Wednesday evening. The fire began around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th St. NW. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames. When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming from...
Norton police: Driver in State Route 21 crash dead after head-on collision
NORTON, Ohio — One is dead and another injured after a crash on State Route 21 southbound at the Dorothy Road overpass. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On the morning of January 30 at...
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
Comments / 0