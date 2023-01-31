ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Albany Herald

Reports: Alabama hires Tommy Rees as OC

Alabama is hiring Tommy Rees as its offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Friday. Rees, most recently the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, will replace Bill O'Brien on coach Nick Saban's staff. O'Brien left to become offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Albany Herald

Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10.
WASHINGTON STATE
Albany Herald

Report: Miami Dolphins to pay Vic Fangio over $4.5M per year

Vic Fangio will earn more than $4.5 million per year for three years as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, per a report Friday. The Monday Morning Quarterback also reported that the deal will make Fangio the NFL's highest-paid coordinator.
MIAMI, FL
Albany Herald

NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode

The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati...
PHOENIX, AZ

