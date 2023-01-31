ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Young Youth Mentor Dies in Heartbreaking Skiing Accident, Remembered as Having a ‘Zest for Life’

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FByOk_0kXP5aqd00
Photo by: Glenn Pettersen

A 27-year-old whose family friends knew him as someone with a “zest for life” sadly died in a tragic skiing accident. According to a news release from Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, Tyler James Updegraff died in a single-skier accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort on Thursday, Jan. 26. At the time was skiing in the “Little Makuna Park.”

At the time of the incident, his friend Brad Hanshaw was on the mountain with him. According to Hanshaw’s recount, Updegraff and Hanshaw exchanged a head nod before the incident, and Updegraff hit a jump.

At 2:34 p.m., ski patrol found the young skier unresponsive. They immediately began resuscitation, but he was later pronounced dead.

“I’m still pretty numb,” Hanshaw admitted about the tragic experience. “It was heartbreaking. I’m heartbroken.”

At this time, his cause of death is under review. However, the coroner’s office declared the manner of his death as accidental.

According to his friends, Updegraff was a lifelong skier who moved to Colorado to be closer to the powder. Before, he graduated from Drake University with a degree in business. Following graduation, he made the move to Colorado.

“He’s a phenomenal skier, a top-notch skier,” his friend Olivia Rogers said. “Which is why it’s really hard to understand what went wrong.”

When Rogers got the devastating news from a mutual friend, she said she didn’t believe what she was hearing.

“He’d sent me a TikTok that morning, so it just didn’t make sense,” she said. “I’m still in a state where I feel like he’s just going to come around the door and be there.”

Friends remember 27-year-old who died in skiing accident: ‘His happy place is in the mountains’

Hanshaw also said when they were growing up, he and Updegraff spent time together at a local mountain near Pittsburgh.

Later, he and Hanshaw coached kids through the Mountain Mentors program at Summit County Public Health Department. According to his loved ones, Updegraff loved coaching and helping people get better at skiing.

“He loved teaching and mentoring kids and you really saw those traits in him shine exponentially when he was coaching, just that enthusiasm,” Rogers said.

“He really connects with nature and feels really emotionally centered in those spaces,” she added. “His happy place is in the mountains, snow or no snow.”

According to Hanshaw, Updegraff would light up rooms with his smile and positive vibes.

“The energy Tyler put off was just always positive and vibrant to the people around him,” Hanshaw said of his late friend. “He would do anything for anyone, whether you were his friend or not.”

“His zest for life is unparalleled in any human I’ve ever met,” Rogers said. “He’s one of the best people I’ve ever known.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
Outsider.com

Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo

A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

14-year-old dies after riding a bull for the first time at a rodeo, family says

A 14-year-old boy died after riding a bull at a rodeo for the first time in his life and suffering from cardiac arrest, officials and his family said. The rider, identified on Facebook as Denim Bradshaw by the event organizers, died after riding a bull at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series at American Legion Post 290 in King, North Carolina, on Jan. 28, officials said.
KING, NC
Outsider.com

Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack

In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mother drowns on beach holiday swimming with her children as husband goes back to room

A mother drowned while swimming with her daughters off a popular Mexican beach, an inquest heard.Lina Dilipkumar, 38, asked her husband to take their beach bag back up to the hotel room while she swam with her daughters during a family holiday to Il Playa del Carmen, near Cancun. But the mother-of-two, from Wembley, north west London, later drowned.When husband Vishal Maugi turned back from the room he saw crowds gathering around on the beach trying to assist his family who had begun to struggle in the waves.He discovered the people were surrounding his eldest daughter.After realising his wife had...
The Independent

Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip

A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

641K+
Followers
72K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy