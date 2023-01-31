Young Youth Mentor Dies in Heartbreaking Skiing Accident, Remembered as Having a ‘Zest for Life’

Photo by: Glenn Pettersen

A 27-year-old whose family friends knew him as someone with a “zest for life” sadly died in a tragic skiing accident. According to a news release from Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, Tyler James Updegraff died in a single-skier accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort on Thursday, Jan. 26. At the time was skiing in the “Little Makuna Park.”

At the time of the incident, his friend Brad Hanshaw was on the mountain with him. According to Hanshaw’s recount, Updegraff and Hanshaw exchanged a head nod before the incident, and Updegraff hit a jump.

At 2:34 p.m., ski patrol found the young skier unresponsive. They immediately began resuscitation, but he was later pronounced dead.

“I’m still pretty numb,” Hanshaw admitted about the tragic experience. “It was heartbreaking. I’m heartbroken.”

At this time, his cause of death is under review. However, the coroner’s office declared the manner of his death as accidental.

According to his friends, Updegraff was a lifelong skier who moved to Colorado to be closer to the powder. Before, he graduated from Drake University with a degree in business. Following graduation, he made the move to Colorado.

“He’s a phenomenal skier, a top-notch skier,” his friend Olivia Rogers said. “Which is why it’s really hard to understand what went wrong.”

When Rogers got the devastating news from a mutual friend, she said she didn’t believe what she was hearing.

“He’d sent me a TikTok that morning, so it just didn’t make sense,” she said. “I’m still in a state where I feel like he’s just going to come around the door and be there.”

Friends remember 27-year-old who died in skiing accident: ‘His happy place is in the mountains’

Hanshaw also said when they were growing up, he and Updegraff spent time together at a local mountain near Pittsburgh.

Later, he and Hanshaw coached kids through the Mountain Mentors program at Summit County Public Health Department. According to his loved ones, Updegraff loved coaching and helping people get better at skiing.

“He loved teaching and mentoring kids and you really saw those traits in him shine exponentially when he was coaching, just that enthusiasm,” Rogers said.

“He really connects with nature and feels really emotionally centered in those spaces,” she added. “His happy place is in the mountains, snow or no snow.”

According to Hanshaw, Updegraff would light up rooms with his smile and positive vibes.

“The energy Tyler put off was just always positive and vibrant to the people around him,” Hanshaw said of his late friend. “He would do anything for anyone, whether you were his friend or not.”

“His zest for life is unparalleled in any human I’ve ever met,” Rogers said. “He’s one of the best people I’ve ever known.”