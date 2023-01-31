ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Celebrate Mardi Gras with Puddin’ at Union Market

By Foster Meyerson
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Toyin Alli, chef, and owner at Puddin’ in Union Market joined DC News Now Tuesday morning to talk about ways to celebrate Mardi Gras.

In three weeks, people across the country, specifically in Louisiana, will celebrate Mardi Gras.

Alli says, “Mardi Gras literally translates to Fat Tuesday in French, so it’s a culmination of events on Fat Tuesday where you just eat a whole bunch of greasy foods.”

Alli showed viewers how to make a Shrimp Po’ boy sandwich at home. She says your choice of seafood or meat can be fried or grilled, depending on your health choices.  To celebrate Mardi Gras, Puddin’ is offering a Shrimp Po’ Boy, a side of red beans and rice, and Cheerwine for $20 until Fat Tuesday, which is February 21.

