Gary Doty
Gary James Doty, age 75, of Vermillion, SD passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Gary was born on April 3, 1947 to James and Stella (Steffen) Doty in Winner, SD. After receiving his GED, he joined the South Dakota Army National Guard as a Combat Medic. Gary married Alice (Thaler) Doty on May 29, 1968 in Bonesteel, SD; they have celebrated 54 years of marriage. Together, Alice and Gary had four children. Throughout the years, Gary worked several jobs as a mechanic and had a love for horses. Gary also enjoyed fishing, hunting, music and playing his guitars, and wood crafting, which he loved sharing with his friends and family.
Vermillion Polar Plunge Upcoming Feb. 25
Will this be the coldest year ever for Polar Plunge? That is the question volunteers and plungers are wondering as this year’s Polar Plunge approaches. Whether or not this year’s jump into icy waters will be done in below 25-degree weather (the coldest Vermillion Plunge on record since its start in 2010), volunteers say one thing is certain: money will be raised for an important cause during the 14th annual Vermillion Polar Plunge on Feb. 25.
15 Acres of Missouri River Frontage, on wooded bluffs near
15 Acres of Missouri River Frontage, on wooded bluffs near Ponca for sale or annual lease. Beautiful remodeled cabin. Lots of deer and turkeys. Available March 1st, call 402-755-4257.
Davis Wants USD’s Offense To Be Versatile
As the pass-game coordinator for his alma mater, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Josh Davis won a national championship Jan. 8. Two days later, he was wearing the colors of the rival South Dakota Coyotes, as head coach Bob Nielson introduced him to the team as the Coyotes’ new offensive coordinator.
Vermillion Police Report
1:04 a.m. - Officers arrested an individual for possession of a fake license and underage consumption.
Non-Profit, City Of Vermillion Join Forces To Create New Disc Golf Course
The Vermillion City Council learned last summer of efforts being undertaken by a newly-formed non-profit organization to create a new disc golf course at Cotton Park while, at the same time, bringing some much-needed improvements to the property. Helping to make this project a possibility is $25,000 the City of...
Clay County Sheriff's Office
4:53 a.m. - A deputy responded to a rural road near Burbank where a semi driver had driven down a closed road and needed assistance backing out and getting directions to her destination.
