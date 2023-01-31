Gary James Doty, age 75, of Vermillion, SD passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Gary was born on April 3, 1947 to James and Stella (Steffen) Doty in Winner, SD. After receiving his GED, he joined the South Dakota Army National Guard as a Combat Medic. Gary married Alice (Thaler) Doty on May 29, 1968 in Bonesteel, SD; they have celebrated 54 years of marriage. Together, Alice and Gary had four children. Throughout the years, Gary worked several jobs as a mechanic and had a love for horses. Gary also enjoyed fishing, hunting, music and playing his guitars, and wood crafting, which he loved sharing with his friends and family.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO