brproud.com
Former Zachary High student accused of marking school with graffiti charged with terrorism
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department says they arrested a former student after Zachary High School was tagged with graffiti. Police say that Shyron White was arrested at his home in Livingston Parish for drawing a triangle with a symbol in it on the exterior doors. Graffiti was found in several locations around the building, and police were alerted on Tuesday.
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish. Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself...
wbrz.com
Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'
GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records. The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
wbrz.com
Accused teenage carjacker charged as an adult in Southern student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a Southern University student during a botched carjacking near the school's campus is being charged as an adult in the killing. Court records show De'Arius Ellis, who turns 17 next month, was formally charged...
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
Murder suspect arrested in week old killing
VOWS, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of Ascension Parish man on felony drug charges
KLOTZVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jyrah Jamard Bringier, 30, of Donaldsonville remains behind bars on after he was apprehended on Tuesday night. An officer tried to get Bringier to stop after the Ascension Parish man reportedly committed a traffic violation. Bringier did not comply and tried to get away from...
an17.com
Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Former Denham Springs officer pleads guilty after inappropriate relationship with minor, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A former officer with the Denham Springs Police Department pleaded guilty after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. Perrilloux said Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 30, to charges of...
Pair accused of attempted armed robbery at BR gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a pair of men accused of attempted armed robbery. It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after 11 p.m. Two unknown suspects allegedly entered a gas station located at 15940 Tiger...
iheart.com
East Baton Rouge Man Arrested For Drugs, Paraphernalia, Guns, Cash
An East Baton Rouge Parish man is in custody for a long list of drug and weapons charges. Undercover agents reportedly bought drugs from 57-year-old Frank Beauchamp before deputies arrested him at his home. Deputies seized a pound of fentanyl valued at $40,000, varying amounts of Suboxone, Lyrica, and pot,...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
Louisiana man gets life sentence 40 years after killing his wife
On Jan. 30, a man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife nearly four decades ago. After renewed interest in the case, Reginald Reed was arrested in June 2019 and found guilty of second-degree murder in November 2022. On Aug. 23, 1987, 26-year-old Selonia Reed’s...
iheart.com
Louisiana State Police: 16 Charged With Medical Insurance Fraud & Theft
Sixteen suspects are in custody or are wanted on charges of medical insurance fraud and theft. The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started investigating the suspects in 2021. The group reportedly scammed AFLAC out of $85,000 through phony medical documents in 2019 and 2020 claiming...
brproud.com
Addis Police officer charged in fatal New Year’s Eve crash resigns
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Town Council accepted the resignation of Officer David Cauthorn during its Wednesday night meeting, according to Chief Ricky Anderson of the Addis Police Department. Cauthorn was arrested Sunday, Jan. 1 after his alleged involvement in a deadly crash during a high-speed chase. The...
NOLA.com
30-year sentence for Harvey man who shot and killed ex-girlfriend's mother
A Harvey man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted killing his former girlfriend's mother, then leading authorities on a car chase across the West Bank, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Dwight Berry, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, obstruction of justice, flight from an officer...
wbrz.com
Attorney claims driver shot during East Feliciana traffic stop was traumatized by past run-in with police
ETHEL - Cell phone video shows the frantic moment a family member tried to get Jolisa Perkins to come out of her car during a traffic stop Saturday night. That woman can be heard yelling to an East Feliciana deputy that Perkins was scared by the encounter, which happened on a dark country road in Ethel. Perkins then took off in her car as an East Feliciana deputy was standing alongside the vehicle, and that deputy started shooting.
brproud.com
Two people connected to Winbourne drive-by shooting in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two individuals connected to a drive-by shooting on Winbourne Avenue have been taken into police custody on Wednesday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Winbourne Avenue on Monday, Jan. 30. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the road. Upon reviewing a surveillance camera in the area, it was discovered that a black GMC Yukon was seen shooting at a group of unknown males. The vehicle then fled the area.
Court: Louisiana teens accused of carjacking, killing woman will be tried as adults
Four teenagers accused of the New Orleans carjacking last year that led to the dismemberment and death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in court again on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
