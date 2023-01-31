ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, LA

brproud.com

Former Zachary High student accused of marking school with graffiti charged with terrorism

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department says they arrested a former student after Zachary High School was tagged with graffiti. Police say that Shyron White was arrested at his home in Livingston Parish for drawing a triangle with a symbol in it on the exterior doors. Graffiti was found in several locations around the building, and police were alerted on Tuesday.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'

GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records. The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
GONZALES, LA
WWL-AMFM

Murder suspect arrested in week old killing

VOWS, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
HAHNVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Addis Police officer charged in fatal New Year’s Eve crash resigns

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Town Council accepted the resignation of Officer David Cauthorn during its Wednesday night meeting, according to Chief Ricky Anderson of the Addis Police Department. Cauthorn was arrested Sunday, Jan. 1 after his alleged involvement in a deadly crash during a high-speed chase. The...
ADDIS, LA
NOLA.com

30-year sentence for Harvey man who shot and killed ex-girlfriend's mother

A Harvey man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted killing his former girlfriend's mother, then leading authorities on a car chase across the West Bank, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Dwight Berry, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, obstruction of justice, flight from an officer...
HARVEY, LA
wbrz.com

Attorney claims driver shot during East Feliciana traffic stop was traumatized by past run-in with police

ETHEL - Cell phone video shows the frantic moment a family member tried to get Jolisa Perkins to come out of her car during a traffic stop Saturday night. That woman can be heard yelling to an East Feliciana deputy that Perkins was scared by the encounter, which happened on a dark country road in Ethel. Perkins then took off in her car as an East Feliciana deputy was standing alongside the vehicle, and that deputy started shooting.
ETHEL, LA
brproud.com

Two people connected to Winbourne drive-by shooting in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two individuals connected to a drive-by shooting on Winbourne Avenue have been taken into police custody on Wednesday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Winbourne Avenue on Monday, Jan. 30. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the road. Upon reviewing a surveillance camera in the area, it was discovered that a black GMC Yukon was seen shooting at a group of unknown males. The vehicle then fled the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday

The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

