psychologytoday.com

Why Narcissists Make Truthful Reconciliation Impossible

An expectation of special treatment and a deficit in empathy can cause narcissists to seem entitled to forgiveness, even while still harming you. For many narcissists, conflict resolution and communication are often games to win, and humility and self-reflexivity are seen as liabilities. A narcissist's terms of forgiveness often rush...
Lisa

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My wife loves her former husband more than me

DEAR ABBY: Almost four years ago, I married a friend I had known since 1989. She was a widow, and we unexpectedly fell in love. The first three years, she spoke constantly about her late husband. I lovingly and quietly told her a few times that I didn’t think she’d like it if I mentioned my late wife and former women friends so often. It continued. I can’t stand hearing his name anymore. It makes me feel ranked way down in order of importance, after her four kids, her dead husband and herself. Over the last six months or so,...
psychologytoday.com

What It Takes to Fix a Broken Relationship

Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
psychologytoday.com

How to Not Be Defensive with Narcissists and Everyone

Defensiveness is a gut reflex to protect bruised self-esteem, whereas self-defense is response to the substance of criticism. Sado-narcissists accuse you of being defensive and re-accuse you when you deny it. Self-defense is easier when you stop thinking of behaviors as either good or bad, instead remembering that all behaviors...
Rabih Hammoud

Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?

This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Charlotte Allison, M.A.

Signs of Emotional Abuse

Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging. Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story

DEAR ABBY: About 10 years ago, my longtime best friend, “Byron,” abruptly cut me out of his life. I never clearly understood why. I reached out to him on and off for several years without success. Then I ran into him, traded pleasantries and we followed up. He returned my email, we began communicating again […] The post Dear Abby: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Libby Shively McAvoy

Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist

Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
Blog Vine

Cheating In A Relationship

Relationships excluding the many criteria expected by different persons are always built on trust between partners. But an undisputable enemy of trust is cheating. Despite the realization of this, a lot of people still fault it. People cheat for so many reasons some major cause of them are:
psychologytoday.com

Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?

A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Libby Shively McAvoy

Upsetting Habits That May Influence Relationships

Pet peeves reveal a lot about a person’s character and what values are important to them. It is important to discuss pet peeves early when dating so that you do not upset one another. It is also important to pick up on cues from the person you are dating both verbally and non-verbally of what might be acceptable to them. For example, someone who chews with their mouth open and eats with their elbow on the table clearly does not have many food related pet peeves, but if you do that might be an issue long term for the success of the relationship.
Meech "the blogger"

Asking a Cheating Lover Tough Questions

You may be asking yourself, what did I do wrong? How did he meet someone else? How can I get him back?. If your boyfriend cheated on you, it's obviously a very difficult situation. It's important that you understand what went wrong and what he's going through so that you can work together to get past this difficult time in your relationship.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: The First Red Flag in Relationships

Photo byEstonian Saunas on UnsplashAfter a relationship ends, we either see all the red flags we missed or ignored along the way--or claim not to have seen any at all, in which case we’re usually still fully in denial. Sometimes, denial is a coping skill. It’s the state we stay in when we’re not ready to handle the truth. But the truth is still out there.
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Indicators That He'll Cheat Again

If he's the kind of guy who's likely to cheat, here are some red flags you should be on the lookout for. If you've been cheated on, there's no way to know for sure if het will do it again. But there are some signs that could mean men are more likely to cheat than women.

