psychologytoday.com
Why Narcissists Make Truthful Reconciliation Impossible
An expectation of special treatment and a deficit in empathy can cause narcissists to seem entitled to forgiveness, even while still harming you. For many narcissists, conflict resolution and communication are often games to win, and humility and self-reflexivity are seen as liabilities. A narcissist's terms of forgiveness often rush...
Dating in your 50s after divorce.
Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
Dear Abby: My wife loves her former husband more than me
DEAR ABBY: Almost four years ago, I married a friend I had known since 1989. She was a widow, and we unexpectedly fell in love. The first three years, she spoke constantly about her late husband. I lovingly and quietly told her a few times that I didn’t think she’d like it if I mentioned my late wife and former women friends so often. It continued. I can’t stand hearing his name anymore. It makes me feel ranked way down in order of importance, after her four kids, her dead husband and herself. Over the last six months or so,...
psychologytoday.com
What It Takes to Fix a Broken Relationship
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
psychologytoday.com
How to Not Be Defensive with Narcissists and Everyone
Defensiveness is a gut reflex to protect bruised self-esteem, whereas self-defense is response to the substance of criticism. Sado-narcissists accuse you of being defensive and re-accuse you when you deny it. Self-defense is easier when you stop thinking of behaviors as either good or bad, instead remembering that all behaviors...
Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?
This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Signs of Emotional Abuse
Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging. Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?
Dear Abby: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story
DEAR ABBY: About 10 years ago, my longtime best friend, “Byron,” abruptly cut me out of his life. I never clearly understood why. I reached out to him on and off for several years without success. Then I ran into him, traded pleasantries and we followed up. He returned my email, we began communicating again […] The post Dear Abby: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist
Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive
Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.
Cheating In A Relationship
Relationships excluding the many criteria expected by different persons are always built on trust between partners. But an undisputable enemy of trust is cheating. Despite the realization of this, a lot of people still fault it. People cheat for so many reasons some major cause of them are:
psychologytoday.com
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Opinion: How To Begin Healing After Cheating Occurs In A Relationship
Imagine this, you are in a relationship with someone you love, and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.
Upsetting Habits That May Influence Relationships
Pet peeves reveal a lot about a person’s character and what values are important to them. It is important to discuss pet peeves early when dating so that you do not upset one another. It is also important to pick up on cues from the person you are dating both verbally and non-verbally of what might be acceptable to them. For example, someone who chews with their mouth open and eats with their elbow on the table clearly does not have many food related pet peeves, but if you do that might be an issue long term for the success of the relationship.
Asking a Cheating Lover Tough Questions
You may be asking yourself, what did I do wrong? How did he meet someone else? How can I get him back?. If your boyfriend cheated on you, it's obviously a very difficult situation. It's important that you understand what went wrong and what he's going through so that you can work together to get past this difficult time in your relationship.
Opinion: One of The Most Difficult Years in Breaking Free from Narcissistic Abuse
My writings and shares are my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. By the time you muster the strength, courage, and hope, you have no freaking idea what to expect when you leave.
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Their Victims In Subtle Ways
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
Opinion- Those Who Cheat Have Manipulative Habits But, Do You Know How to Spot Them?
*I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. What better way to crush a person’s self-worth and confidence than cheating on them? It’s the classic way to ruin a relationship nowadays. We all "know" a cheater, or the cheated, right? It’s becoming more prevalent in today’s society.
Opinion: The First Red Flag in Relationships
Photo byEstonian Saunas on UnsplashAfter a relationship ends, we either see all the red flags we missed or ignored along the way--or claim not to have seen any at all, in which case we’re usually still fully in denial. Sometimes, denial is a coping skill. It’s the state we stay in when we’re not ready to handle the truth. But the truth is still out there.
Opinion: Indicators That He'll Cheat Again
If he's the kind of guy who's likely to cheat, here are some red flags you should be on the lookout for. If you've been cheated on, there's no way to know for sure if het will do it again. But there are some signs that could mean men are more likely to cheat than women.
