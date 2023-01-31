Read full article on original website
Sissel Lønning Andresen Named LINK Medical CEO
LINK Medical has a new chief executive. The company's board has appointed Sissel Lønning Andresen as CEO. “I’m delighted to welcome Sissel as the new CEO of LINK Medical. We look forward to the next phase of LINK’s development under Sissel’s leadership," Board Chairman Michael Bodd stated. "She has an impressive track record and will contribute with comprehensive industry knowledge and build on our existing strengths, to accelerate growth and profitability in our key business areas.”
Sightpath Medical Acquires Accusite Surgical
Sightpath Medical and Accusite Surgical are now one company, with the former acquiring the latter. “This strategic combination bolsters Sightpath Medical’s market position and enhances our ability to deliver variable, tailored access to the expert personnel, equipment, and supplies surgeons need to provide critical eye care," Sightpath Medical President/CEO Joel Gaslin said. "We are delighted to begin integrating the Accusite Surgical business into ours and are equally excited to welcome Lynn Godfrey, who is an experienced and creative executive, to our management team. We look forward to growing Sightpath Medical together.”
Medbio Talks Reshoring and Tooling Transfer—Voices of MPO Summit
As supply chain struggles continue for medical device manufacturers, John Woodhouse of Medbio speaks to how the company is helping OEMs. The pandemic created a number of questions around how the medtech industry was handling its supply chain. As a result, OEMs are exploring options for sourcing and seeking ways to build resiliency into their strategies. One such measure is reshoring, and with it comes tooling transfer. John Woodhouse, director of sales and marketing at Medbio, was at the 2022 MPO Summit in Austin, Texas to discuss the ways in which his company can help facilitate bringing overseas manufacturing back to the U.S.
Kymanox Corporation Acquires Anteris
Kymanox Corporation, a professional services company exclusively serving the life science industry, has acquired anteris medical GmbH and anteris helvetia AG (together known as anteris). Anteris specializes in supporting the development and commercialization of combination products, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostic products. This acquisition helps both companies realize their shared...
Abbott Earns U.S. and European Approvals for New Technologies
Abbott has announced two approvals as part of its growing suite of electrophysiology products in the global market:. The company’s TactiFlex Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled, an ablation catheter with a flexible tip and contact force sensing, received CE Mark1 for treating people with abnormal heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation (AFib)
New View Surgical Closes $12.1M Series B-1 Financing
New View Surgical Inc. has closed a $12.1 million Series B-1 equity financing round to fund the commercialization of its VisionPort System. “We’re excited to bring this revolutionary technology to key hospitals and surgical teams that supports our mission to advance the growth of minimally invasive surgical procedures worldwide, holistically addressing the clinical, operational, and financial needs of the operating room,” President/CEO Bryce Klontz stated. “The funds raised in this Series B-1 round came exclusively from our current investors, a testament to our company’s accomplishments to date and vision for how we can positively impact the minimally invasive surgery space in the future.”
KMM Group Speaks on Robotic Surgical System Development—Voices of MPO Summit
With the rapid expansion of robotic surgery, John Shegda of KMM Group talks about how his company is tackling challenges of producing these systems. The use of robotic surgery for an increasing number of procedures is experiencing incredible growth in healthcare. With these systems, however, come a variety of challenges at the design and manufacturing levels. In this interview from the 2022 MPO Summit, John Shegda, CEO of KMM Group, explains how his company is helping to tackle these challenges and offer innovative solutions to firms seeking to provide the next generation of systems.
BlackHägen Design Members Named as Contributing Inventors in Bayer Patent
BlackHägen Design’s founder, Sean Hägen, and design team members Bartosz Korec and James Brown, have been named as contributing inventors on a multi-country patent for Bayer U.S. LLC. The designs incorporate innovative features for medical device packaging, storage, and sterile fluid path management. Bayer summited for approval...
Siemens Healthineers and Unilabs Enter Multi-Year Agreement
Siemens Healthineers, a medical technology company, and Unilabs, a diagnostic services provider, have entered a multi-year agreement valued at over €200 million ($218.1 million). Unilabs has invested in Siemens Healthineers top-notch technology and will acquire more than 400 laboratory analyzers to further improve its laboratory infrastructure to offer an...
Onshoring Medical Device Manufacturing Can Strengthen Supply Chains
The medical device supply chain has been hit hard by various challenges, ranging from COVID-19 lockdowns to component shortages. These prolonged difficulties have made some manufacturers consider medical device onshoring. The onshoring approach brings the products closer to those who’ll eventually use them. Reshoring medical device manufacturing is a similar...
LivaNova Releases SenTiva DUO VNS for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy
LivaNova has launched SenTiva DUO, an implantable pulse generator (IPG) with a dual-pin header to provide the company’s proprietary VNS Therapy to treat drug-resistant epilepsy. The dual-pin header differs from the original SenTiva, which has a single-pin format. Patients originally implanted with a dual-pin lead and IPG can now...
SteriTek Addresses Device Sterilization Questions—Voices of MPO Summit
With concerns growing over what actions the EPA and FDA may take with regard to EtO sterilization, SteriTek’s Larry Nichols explains the situation. Due to suspected problems ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization facilities could be creating for the surrounding area, the EPA shut down a number of EtO sterilization locations several years ago. As such, there’s been growing concern regarding EtO, which accounts for approximately 50% of the sterilization of all medical devices. The industry is seeking alternatives. In this In this interview from the 2022 MPO Summit, Larry Nichols, CEO of SteriTek, explains the problem and concerns around EtO and what potential options exist as a solution.
MICRO's Costa Rica Facility Achieves ISO 13485:2016 Certification
MICRO's Costa Rica facility has successfully implemented a Quality Management System in accordance with ISO 13485:2016. The facility is located in the Zona Franca Metro business park. According to ISO (International Organization for Standardization), this standard is based on several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation...
Varian's Halcyon, Ethos Radiotherapy Systems Earn FDA, EU Nods
Features HyperSight imaging solution to capture high-quality images. Varian (a Siemens Healthineers company) has earned U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and CE mark approval for its Halcyon and Ethos radiotherapy systems, which feature the company’s HyperSight imaging solution. HyperSight helps capture high-quality patient images during daily...
CGM Devices Could Become Main Glucose Monitoring Solution in U.S.
Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices could become the leading solution for a growing U.S. diabetes population if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s proposed changes to reimbursement are accepted and implemented, according to GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that fully reimbursed CGM systems would provide relief to a huge number of diabetes patients, the majority of which currently have to undergo invasive self-testing several times a day.
Aspivix's Carevix Cervical Stabilizer Gains FDA OK
Aspivix, a developer of gynecological technologies, has earned U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its Carevix cervical stabilizer. The Carevix atraumatic cervical stabilizer uses a gentle approach to reduce pain and bleeding for transcervical procedures like intrauterine device (IUD) insertions. The company’s ADVANCE study evaluated 100 women who underwent IUD insertion either with Carevix or a traditional cervical tenaculum: women reported “statistically significant results with up to 73% reduction of pain scores and 78% reduction of bleeding occurrences in favor of the Carevix device.”1.
FDA Clears SafeSource Direct's Nitrile Exam Gloves
Following extensive testing, SafeSource Direct LLC's chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves have received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “This marks a tremendous step toward U.S. supply resilience as healthcare providers look to mitigate risks in sourcing critical supplies,” SafeSource Direct CEO Justin Hollingsworth said. “While COVID-era shortages and substandard products may seem like things of the past, the risk that our nation’s healthcare providers find themselves in a similar situation remains very real. That’s why we’re offering a solution that sidesteps the supply interruptions and lack of quality control that come with dependence on foreign manufacturers.”
Apyx Medical Submits 510(k) App for Renuvion APR Handpiece
Apyx Medical, maker of the Renuvion helium plasma and radiofrequency tech, recently submitted a 510(k) application for the Renuvion APR handpiece to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The submission was supported by a clinical study and real-world evidence. The submission aims to expand Renuvion’s indication to include coagulation...
Philips-Medisize Introduces Disposable Pen Injector
Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a disposable pen injector. Ideally suited for high-volume manufacturing, Phillips-Medisize offers pharmaceutical companies a highly competitive pen injector to facilitate faster, more efficient and cost-effective market entry. “A Pen Injector is an important addition to Phillips-Medisize’s expanding...
Study: Smartphone Therapeutic Helps Improve Fibromyalgia in Patients
After a 12-week course of therapy with Swing Therapeutics' Stanza, participants with fibromyalgia reported improvements in their condition. Swing Therapeutics is touting encouraging early results from a single-arm study (REACT-FM) of its digital fibromyalgia therapeutic. Swing Therapeutics has developed Stanza, a prescription smartphone-based digital therapeutic for fibromyalgia management. The core...
