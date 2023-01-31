As supply chain struggles continue for medical device manufacturers, John Woodhouse of Medbio speaks to how the company is helping OEMs. The pandemic created a number of questions around how the medtech industry was handling its supply chain. As a result, OEMs are exploring options for sourcing and seeking ways to build resiliency into their strategies. One such measure is reshoring, and with it comes tooling transfer. John Woodhouse, director of sales and marketing at Medbio, was at the 2022 MPO Summit in Austin, Texas to discuss the ways in which his company can help facilitate bringing overseas manufacturing back to the U.S.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO