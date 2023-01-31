ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, NC

Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Local pharmacist earns statewide award for community work

For Shawn Taylor, helping is a way of life. Winner of the 2022 Ambulatory Care Pharmacist of the Year Award, she splits her time between teaching students at Wingate University’s Hendersonville campus, assisting low-income patients at the Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers and traveling to work with underserved rural Honduran populations through the nonprofit Shoulder to Shoulder.
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
tribpapers.com

Train Depot is Site of Final Filming Day

Hendersonville – Hollywood came to Hendersonville all day on Friday, Jan. 27 as the month-long filming of A Biltmore Christmas concluded with scenes shot at the Historic Train Depot near Historic Seventh Avenue. The family film A Biltmore Christmas co-stars Bethany “Joy” Lenz (Good Sam) and Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder...
asheville.com

Buncombe County Native Purchases Homestead of Bascom Lamar Lunsford

Buncombe County native and life long resident Whitney J. Ponder recently purchased the old homestead of the legendary Bascom Lamar Lunsford – “The Minstrel of the Appalachians” – in Leicester, NC and has founded The Pondering Bascom Performing Arts and Education Center nonprofit organization. The foundation’s...
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Northridge Farms proposes 577 units for Weaverville

The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
WYFF4.com

Bake sale at Clemson University leaves several students upset

CLEMSON, S.C. — A bake sale held at Clemson University on Wednesday left several students upset, according to emails sent to WYFF News 4. "I'm appalled, hurt, and disgusted," one of the emails said. The comment comes after Turning Point USA at Clemson was selling cookies at its affirmative...
rutherfordweekly.com

Gathering as one people, one faith, one body in Christ

With a common goal to build the Rutherford County "community stronger together" several hundred people gathered Sunday for a worship service at R-S Central High School. The "Stronger Together" service included nearly a dozen church congregations gathered for the purpose of promoting unity among the communities of Rutherford County. The...
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction

Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Thursday Feb. 2

Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 2/2/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 38° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 30° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code...
kiss951.com

North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”

Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
biltmorebeacon.com

Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
iheart.com

Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
FOX Carolina

Greenville patient talks about weight loss drug that is gaining popularity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Using a diabetes drug to drop a few pounds is more than a TikTok trend. Celebrities like Elon Musk are bragging about shedding pounds thanks to the substance. The two drugs are Ozempic and Wegovy. Ozempic was approved for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss. But they are made from the exact same ingredient, semaglutide. A clinic in Greenville offers a compound of the medication and one patient says it changed his life.
thebossmagazine.com

Earth Fare Comes Home

After bankruptcy and closures, the healthy food pioneer is back to stay. The Earth Fare story is as close to a fairy tale as it gets. For decades, the North Carolina-based network of health food stores set standards in the sale of healthy food, coalescing a loyal group of customers and employers around the idea that clean, additive-free meat, seafood, produce, and packaged goods should be readily available to everyone.
hendersonville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
