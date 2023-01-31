Read full article on original website
Skechers' (SKX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
SKX - Free Report) reported sturdy fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom lines outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving year over year. Results gained from strength in SKX’s comfort technology products and sturdy demand for the innovative product portfolio coupled with higher wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.
BD (BDX) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Margins Down
BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, down 5.9% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The adjustments include expenses related to purchase accounting adjustments and integration...
Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
CTSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining 8.2% year over year. Revenues of $4.84 million beat the consensus mark by 1.18%. The top line increased 1.3% year over year and 4.1% at constant currency (cc).
CONMED (CNMD) Down on Q4 Earnings Miss, New System Hurts Sales
CONMED Corporation (. CNMD - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents for fourth-quarter 2022, significantly missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 54.8%. The bottom line declined 60.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 86 cents, compared...
Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up
COLM - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Both earnings and net sales came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management remains encouraged about its innovative products for the Spring season. The company is focused on accelerating profitable growth, driving...
Dover Corporation (DOV) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DOV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.47%. A...
Amazon's (AMZN) Q4 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Beat Estimates
AMZN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 0.03 cents per share, declining 97.8% year over year. AMZN’s net income, totaling $0.3 billion, is inclusive of a pre-tax valuation loss of $2.3 billion in the non-operating income associated with its investment in Rivian Automotive. The adjusted bottom line...
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
ABB Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise 3% Y/Y
ABB Ltd (. ABB - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Earnings beat estimates by 53.9% and revenues beat the same by 3.3%. Adjusted earnings came in at 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. Our estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings was 37 cents. The bottom line increased 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
SIRI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5% and increased 12.5% year over year. Total revenues on a reported basis remained flat year over year to $2.28 billion. The figure missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. Subscriber...
Adtalem (ATGE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Enrollment Down
ATGE - Free Report) reported impressive results for second-quarter fiscal 2023. Earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, given the continued benefit from initiatives taken and cost synergies. Shares of this for-profit education company gained 2% in the after-hour trading session following the earnings release. Looking forward, Steve...
Microchip (MCHP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
MCHP - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.65% and rose 30% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $2.17 billion increased 31.5% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.89%. Although strong microcontroller...
Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Oshkosh (OSK) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite Sales Beat
OSK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-expected earnings across the Access Equipment, Defense and Fire & Emergency segments. The bottom line, however, rocketed 344% from the 36 cents recorded in the year-ago period.
World Wrestling (WWE) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
WWE - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Markedly, total revenues increased year over year due to higher revenue contributions from Media and Live Events, partially offset by lower revenues from the Consumer Products segment. The net income declined year over year.
Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up
ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
Chubb's (CB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Cat Loss
CB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 core operating income of $4.05 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. However, the bottom line improved 6.3% from the year-ago quarter. Chubb's results reflected higher catastrophe losses, which were partially offset by higher net investment income and higher premiums...
MACOM (MTSI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
MTSI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Further, the bottom line improved 26.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Revenues of $180.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.5 million. Moreover, the top...
