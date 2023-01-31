Read full article on original website
T-Mobile (TMUS) Beats on Q4 Earnings Despite Lower Revenues
TMUS - Free Report) reported relatively modest fourth-quarter 2022 results with healthy customer growth driven by diligent execution of operational plans. The Bellevue, WA-based company delivered industry-leading growth in postpaid and broadband customers driven by its 5G network and best-value combination with a focus on customers. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same.
Time to Buy Chevron or Altria Stock After Announcing Buybacks?
CVX - Free Report) and big tobacco producer Altria (. Let’s see if it’s time to buy Chevron or Altria stock following their fourth-quarter earnings reports. Despite slightly missing Q4 earnings expectations last week by -1.68% with EPS of $4.09, Chevron rounded out its fiscal 2022 with a record year for earnings and U.S. oil and gas production. Chevron was able to beat top-line estimates by 8% at $56.47 billion during Q4. Year over year, Q4 earnings were up 60% with sales rising 17% from the prior-year quarter.
Amazon's (AMZN) Q4 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Beat Estimates
AMZN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 0.03 cents per share, declining 97.8% year over year. AMZN’s net income, totaling $0.3 billion, is inclusive of a pre-tax valuation loss of $2.3 billion in the non-operating income associated with its investment in Rivian Automotive. The adjusted bottom line...
Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
SIRI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5% and increased 12.5% year over year. Total revenues on a reported basis remained flat year over year to $2.28 billion. The figure missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. Subscriber...
Ford (F) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Grow 17% Y/Y
F - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. Lower-than-expected profits from all but International Markets Group unit led to this downslide. The bottom line improved 96.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 26 cents. The company’s consolidated fourth-quarter revenues came in at $44 billion, rising 17% year over year.
Oshkosh (OSK) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite Sales Beat
OSK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-expected earnings across the Access Equipment, Defense and Fire & Emergency segments. The bottom line, however, rocketed 344% from the 36 cents recorded in the year-ago period.
Adtalem (ATGE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Enrollment Down
ATGE - Free Report) reported impressive results for second-quarter fiscal 2023. Earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, given the continued benefit from initiatives taken and cost synergies. Shares of this for-profit education company gained 2% in the after-hour trading session following the earnings release. Looking forward, Steve...
Microchip (MCHP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
MCHP - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.65% and rose 30% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $2.17 billion increased 31.5% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.89%. Although strong microcontroller...
Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up
ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
World Wrestling (WWE) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
WWE - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Markedly, total revenues increased year over year due to higher revenue contributions from Media and Live Events, partially offset by lower revenues from the Consumer Products segment. The net income declined year over year.
Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
CTSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining 8.2% year over year. Revenues of $4.84 million beat the consensus mark by 1.18%. The top line increased 1.3% year over year and 4.1% at constant currency (cc).
BD (BDX) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Margins Down
BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, down 5.9% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The adjustments include expenses related to purchase accounting adjustments and integration...
Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
CONMED (CNMD) Down on Q4 Earnings Miss, New System Hurts Sales
CONMED Corporation (. CNMD - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents for fourth-quarter 2022, significantly missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 54.8%. The bottom line declined 60.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 86 cents, compared...
Patterson-UTI's (PTEN) Q4 Earnings: Another Beat in the Cards?
PTEN - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 8. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 43 cents per share on revenues of $759.5 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the onshore contract driller’s performance in...
MACOM (MTSI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
MTSI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Further, the bottom line improved 26.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Revenues of $180.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.5 million. Moreover, the top...
Dover Corporation (DOV) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DOV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.47%. A...
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Boost Portfolio Return
ARCH - Free Report) , International Game Technology (. LNTH - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 3rd
DASTY - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets and provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes (MTH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MTH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.85%. A...
