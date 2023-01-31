CVX - Free Report) and big tobacco producer Altria (. Let’s see if it’s time to buy Chevron or Altria stock following their fourth-quarter earnings reports. Despite slightly missing Q4 earnings expectations last week by -1.68% with EPS of $4.09, Chevron rounded out its fiscal 2022 with a record year for earnings and U.S. oil and gas production. Chevron was able to beat top-line estimates by 8% at $56.47 billion during Q4. Year over year, Q4 earnings were up 60% with sales rising 17% from the prior-year quarter.

1 DAY AGO