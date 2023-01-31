ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

CAM to host USCT Living History Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum will host the USCT Living History Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. “The museum invites the community to commemorate the Battle of Forks Road with a weekend of Living History on CAM’s grounds with USCT reenactors, family activities, film screenings, illustrated lectures, and more,” the CAM stated in a news release. “On Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all are invited to learn about the lives of the United States Colored Troops with reenactors from the 35th USCT and Battery B on the museum grounds.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CAM announces five new Board of Trustees members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced five people joining its board of trustees in a release on Friday, Feb. 3. “We are thrilled about the talent, experiences, and deep relationships to the community these new Board members will bring to the museum. We are excited that they are joining our leadership team,” said CAM Deputy Director Heather Wilson.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Plastic Ocean Project announces new headquarters, seeks to expand operations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project announced that they have moved to the MARBIONC facility, located within UNCW’s CREST Research Park, to expand their efforts of solving the plastic pollution problem. “According to the United Nations Environment Program, plastic pollution is second to climate change. Now, more...
WILMINGTON, NC
travelawaits.com

4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local

One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Black History Month: Sloop Point Elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT proudly celebrates Black History Month. All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina. Sloop Point Elementary. Sloop Point Elementary is one of the eight remaining Rosenwald School buildings in Pender County. The one-room schoolhouse sits...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WECT

Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are planned...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

New movie studio to open in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
LORIS, SC
WECT

Town of Leland announces potential minor league baseball development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is working with REV Entertainment and Brunswick County to develop “a world-class development concept with sports and entertainment as the anchor,” town officials announced Wednesday. Minor league baseball could be part of the development, according to the Town’s announcement.
LELAND, NC

