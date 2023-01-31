Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Some state roads reopen, others close amid icy conditions in west Kentucky
WEST KENTUCKY — Icy weather has made for slick road conditions in west Kentucky over the past few days, leading to road closures and crashes. Some secondary highways in rural areas were closed Wednesday due to dangerous conditions, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews have made progress reopening some of those roads as of Thursday afternoon. However, the district says some other roadways that were previously open had to be closed Thursday morning.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weekend forecast: Gorgeous, but gusty winds hold us back
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Not a bad Friday, just a bit on the cold side. Wind chills are in the teens most of the day with gusty winds and high temperatures only near 30. At least we had a lot of sun. Plenty more where that came from too as high-pressure rolls in over the weekend.
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
NWS Issues Special Weather Statement About Hazardous Travel Conditions Overnight
The first snow day at home with kids is kind of delightful. You go outside and play, bake cookies, snuggle in, and watch movies. Day two, you don't really mind if they spend three hours watching StupidKidShow and send them outside with the dog that doesn't really want to be a playmate. By day three, you hand over the remote with zero restrictions, feed them five-day-old pizza for lunch, and lock yourself in a room with a bucket of ice cream that you swear is "too spicy for them to eat."
Remembering the February 1998 snowstorm that crippled parts of Kentucky
Totals were impressive over a three-day stretch with nearly a foot and a half in many spots.
whopam.com
Ice and sleet cause slick roads, snow plow driver frees trapped motorist in accident
Freezing rain arrived in the region last night and continued into the morning and it’s mixed with sleet to create hazardous driving conditions in Western Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee. The only weather-related injury accident reported this morning was a single-vehicle wreck just after 1 a.m. near the 70...
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER
PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few more light waves of wintry weather will pass through our skies. The first round of wintry weather will wind down as the day plays out. A couple of minor events will follow this one up with more periods of light snow, a mix and soem more plain old rain.
thelevisalazer.com
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that's being replaced next year.
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more showery night before better weather in sight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We still have one more system to get through later tonight before we are finally able to shut the door on the wet and wintry weather...for a few days at least!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We’re keeping an eye on another one of these disturbances that’s...
fox56news.com
Ky. weather tomorrow: Spotty rain on Monday, early snow, icy mix Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Spotty rain is expected on Monday, but an icy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be possible later Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tonight, look for plenty of clouds with more spotty rain developing, a 20 percent chance, with lows around 40 degrees.
WTVQ
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
wymt.com
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) – An eighth grader died Monday morning during a crash in the Allen community. According to the Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary, Jose Daniel Vazquez had been a member of the school family since preschool and was known by teachers as a respectful, sweet student.
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
WBKO
Thousands of donated money sent to people not impacted by WKY tornadoes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of dollars meant for Western Kentucky tornado victims ended up in incorrect hands. When mother nature devastated western Kentucky in December 2021, the community looked to others in the commonwealth for a hand-up. Governor Beshear says more than $52 million of private funds were raised...
Comments / 0