Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

Some state roads reopen, others close amid icy conditions in west Kentucky

WEST KENTUCKY — Icy weather has made for slick road conditions in west Kentucky over the past few days, leading to road closures and crashes. Some secondary highways in rural areas were closed Wednesday due to dangerous conditions, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews have made progress reopening some of those roads as of Thursday afternoon. However, the district says some other roadways that were previously open had to be closed Thursday morning.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky weekend forecast: Gorgeous, but gusty winds hold us back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Not a bad Friday, just a bit on the cold side. Wind chills are in the teens most of the day with gusty winds and high temperatures only near 30. At least we had a lot of sun. Plenty more where that came from too as high-pressure rolls in over the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
KISS 106

NWS Issues Special Weather Statement About Hazardous Travel Conditions Overnight

The first snow day at home with kids is kind of delightful. You go outside and play, bake cookies, snuggle in, and watch movies. Day two, you don't really mind if they spend three hours watching StupidKidShow and send them outside with the dog that doesn't really want to be a playmate. By day three, you hand over the remote with zero restrictions, feed them five-day-old pizza for lunch, and lock yourself in a room with a bucket of ice cream that you swear is "too spicy for them to eat."
EVANSVILLE, IN
WKYT 27

Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER

PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
PADUCAH, KY
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few more light waves of wintry weather will pass through our skies. The first round of wintry weather will wind down as the day plays out. A couple of minor events will follow this one up with more periods of light snow, a mix and soem more plain old rain.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) – An eighth grader died Monday morning during a crash in the Allen community. According to the Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary, Jose Daniel Vazquez had been a member of the school family since preschool and was known by teachers as a respectful, sweet student.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE
WBKO

Thousands of donated money sent to people not impacted by WKY tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of dollars meant for Western Kentucky tornado victims ended up in incorrect hands. When mother nature devastated western Kentucky in December 2021, the community looked to others in the commonwealth for a hand-up. Governor Beshear says more than $52 million of private funds were raised...
KENTUCKY STATE

