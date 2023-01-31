Fall Out Boy set to perform at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fall Out Boy is coming to the Walmart AMP this summer as part of the Cox Concert Series.

The rock band is bringing its “So Much for (Tour) Dust” with special guests Bring Me The Horizon & the Serpent and Carr on July 11 at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Presale for tickets starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 before going on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Prices will range from $24.75 to $129.50 plus fees.

Patrons can purchase four lawn tickets at the same time to get a Lawn 4 Pack for $99 plus fees.

New to the 2023 AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees guests a space in the parking lot across from the main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows, the AMP says.

Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue, and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at amptickets.com , in person at the Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices, or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.