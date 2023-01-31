Read full article on original website
Daily Record
7,600 Kaiser Permanente customers in Colorado to get refunds following software error
A software update at Kaiser Permanente’s Colorado division threw off its system that calculates how much members have paid toward their deductibles, and thousands of them will receive refund checks. Elizabeth Whitehead, spokeswoman for the insurance and health care system, said members won’t receive any additional bills because of...
Daily Record
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
Daily Record
Colorado wildlife officials recapture two wolves, fit them with tracking collars
Wolves that were once lost are now found. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tranquilized two wolves in North Park, near Walden, on Thursday and fitted them with tracking collars, agency spokesman Travis Duncan said in a release. One of those wolves had already been collared once but its tracking device...
Daily Record
Green Thumb Initiative to Host Series of Roundtable Discussions
In recognition of Youth Mental Health Awareness Month, Green Thumb Initiative is partnering with community stakeholders including mental and behavioral health professionals, therapists, nutritionists, educators and others to facilitate a series of roundtable discussions to map out effective strategies for increasing access to stigma-free resources. “Our mission is to provide...
Daily Record
Not your grandpa’s apprenticeships: Colorado invests in paid training as a way into the workforce
Naarai Navarro lived a double life as a Denver high school student and a claims-agent-in-training at Pinnacol Assurance, the Denver-based workers’ compensation insurance agency. In the mornings, the 16-year-old attended classes at John F. Kennedy High School. But come afternoon, she transformed into a working professional as a registered...
Daily Record
Colorado’s record number of new business filings a sign confidence in economy still strong
Leaving multiple unfilled jobs openings behind them and ignoring the economic storm clouds ahead of them, Coloradans filed to create a record number of new businesses last quarter, according to a report Monday from the Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds Business Research Division.
Daily Record
Bills to increase access to abortion, get consent for pelvic exams on the agenda for Colorado women’s caucus
More than seven months have passed since the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, but this is the first chance Colorado lawmakers have had to work on legislation in its aftermath. Last year, the Colorado Legislature passed the “Reproductive Health Equity Act,” guaranteeing the right to abortions...
Daily Record
Colorado sees spike in serious, credible complaints against judges
Colorado has seen a spike in serious, credible complaints against judges in the last 12 months, according to the state’s Commission on Judicial Discipline, which is responsible for investigating allegations of professional misconduct against judges. The Commission on Judicial Discipline in the last year advanced four formal complaints against...
Daily Record
Bill would fix oversight in Colorado fentanyl law by expanding protections for users who call 911
A bill introduced in the Colorado House late Thursday would expand a state law that provides immunity to drug users who try to save someone from overdosing, after those same protections were inadvertently undermined by lawmakers during last year’s fight over fentanyl legislation. The bill would fix that apparent...
Daily Record
Colorado’s public workers would get new labor protections under bill introduced this week
Coloradans who work public-sector jobs in government, school districts, health care and the court system could receive some labor protections under a change to state law proposed by lawmakers this week. The proposed change would give public-sector workers the rights to discuss workplace issues, participate in the political process while...
