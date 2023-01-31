Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Crow hunt to benefit Village of Pollock set for February 11th
A crow hunt benefit will be held to raise funds for the Village of Pollock cleanup and sesquicentennial. Registration will be at the Pollock Area Community Center on February 10th from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. The entry fee is $150 for three team members. The crow hunt will be...
kttn.com
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month” for February
The following students have been selected as February students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Honesty.”. Chance Scholl, son of Stephanie & Roger Ward and William Scholl. 6th grade:. Landry Shippen, daughter of Catie & Ryan Shippen. Marcus White, son Tracey & Brian White.
kttn.com
Murder mystery fundraiser “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” to be held at Riverside Country Club
The Trenton High School and Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will hold a murder mystery dinner fundraiser. “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” will be held at the Riverside Country Club in Trenton on March 4th. Dinner will start at 6 pm, and the game will run from 6:30 to 8:30.
kttn.com
Trenton Park Board announces results of meeting held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023
The Trenton Park Board on February 1st approved the city purchasing a lawn mower and advertising a dump truck. The city will be allowed to purchase a mower from the Park Department for $6,000. Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the Park Board previously talked about advertising two mowers on the...
kttn.com
Applications for the Trenton High School Alumni Association Scholarship now available
Applications for the Trenton High School Alumni Association Scholarship are now available in the THS Counsellor’s Office. The scholarship will be awarded at the conclusion of the current school year and may be used for tuition, books, and fees or college housing at any college, university, or technical school. It is a one-time award payable to the institution on behalf of the student. For the first time, the award has been increased to $500.00.
kttn.com
Obituary: Mary Margaret (Huey) Wilcox
Mary Margaret “Margie” Wilcox, a 92-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, at her residence in Trenton. She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the Children’s Advocacy Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Dorris Rider Art Gallery featuring “Photography by Tim Reynolds”
A collection of photography by a former Trenton resident continues the 2022-2023 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Photography by Tim Reynolds” is now open and runs through Saturday, May 20. Reynolds grew up in Trenton and graduated in...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
kttn.com
Sullivan County Health Department to offer wellness lab draws
The Sullivan County Health Department will offer wellness lab draws next week. Walk-ins are welcome at the health department in Milan on February 10th from 8:30 to 10:30 am. Tests to be offered include vitamin D hydroxy for $20 as well as PSA and A1C for $10 each. There is a $10 draw fee. There will also be an option for a CBC, CMP, lipid panel, and thyroid screening for $30. The draw fee is included in that option.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Elmo Dean Britton
Elmo Dean Britton, 91, of Purdin, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital. Elmo was born in Browning, Missouri on August 10, 1931, to Wayne Noel and Effie L. (Dickison) Britton. On August 21, 1950, he married Georgianna (Havens) Britton, she preceded him in death in 2019. He was also preceded by: His parents; a son, Terry Britton; a daughter, Mary Beth Britton; a granddaughter, Brittany Heerlein; three siblings, Donald Britton, Nelson Britton, and Vivian Woodside and a brother-in-law, Harvey Havens.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Marvin Dale Scott
Marvin Dale Scott, 93, of Ridgeway, MO passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at a Bethany, MO nursing home. He was born May 1, 1929, in Ridgeway, Missouri the son of Dean and Edith (Downey) Scott. In 1949, Marvin married Clara “Rosie” Polley. To this union, three children were born....
kmmo.com
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified
The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Kurt Alan Reith
Kurt Alan Reith, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his residence. Kurt was born the son of Alvin P. and Dorothy (Hook) Reith on April 6, 1945, in Chanute, Kansas. He was a 1963 graduate of Penney High School, Hamilton, Missouri. He then attended medical technologist school in St. Louis, Missouri. Kurt was united in marriage to Phyllis McKenzie on November 6, 1964, in Brookfield, Missouri. She survives of the home. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1969 during Vietnam. He then served 20 years in the United States Navy Reserves. Kurt worked in the medical field for 20 years. He then worked for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff for 20 years. Kurt was a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and the Chillicothe Car Club. Kurt had a passion for cars and golfing.
mycouriertribune.com
Man dies in rollover wreck near Kearney
KEARNEY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatality crash that occurred overnight near Kearney. Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
kttn.com
ATV rider life-flighted to Columbia after crashing in Macon
An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment.
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Woman Injured in Crash West of Chillicothe Tuesday Night
A Shawnee, Kansas, woman suffered injuries in a Livingston County crash Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:21 Tuesday night on Old Route 190, three miles west of Chillicothe, as 56-year-old Teena R. Hines drove westbound. Troopers say Hines struck a pile of asphalt,...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Barbara Jane Simpson
Barbara Jane Simpson, age 84, the daughter of Milford and Elsie (Hayes) Kinney, was born July 19, 1938, in Minburn, Iowa. She died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Pearl’s II Eden for Elders Care Center in Princeton, Missouri. Jane, as she was known, grew up and attended school...
kttn.com
Gallatin man turns himself in to Grundy County Sheriff on firearm charge
The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Gallatin man on January 31st after he turned himself in on a felony charge. Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Chad Arndt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims.
Comments / 0