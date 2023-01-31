COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy teacher was arrested Friday after drugs were found in a classroom. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call from an administrator at 11:30 a.m. The administrator told police he found methamphetamine in a classroom. The administrator also identified the suspect The post Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO