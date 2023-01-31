Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Fremont County Sheriff: Man arrested on suspicion of felony menacing
Ruben Michael Moreno, 45, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, warrants for theft, felony menacing. Levi Ryan Farmer, 36, parole hold, parole violation – menacing, failure to appear on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Jesse Raymond Vreeland, 40, violation of a criminal protection order, criminal mischief, domestic violence, harassment.
Daily Record
Fremont County Sheriff: Woman arrested for assault
Jared Laurence Hiller, 34, violation of a protection order, failure to appear on charges of violating a protection order and fraud in effecting sales. Kevin Wendell Johnson, 60, bond revocation (drugs). Jacqueline Marie Batulis, 32, failure to comply with charges of vehicular eluding and possession of a controlled substance. Monica...
CSPD: Drama teacher arrested in narcotics investigation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a drama teacher at a local school after officers responded to reports of methamphetamine located in a classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. CSPD said on Friday, Feb. 3, at around 11:30 a.m., officers with the Stetson Hills Patrol Division responded to the school and […]
Daily Record
Cañon City Police: Man arrested on suspicion of unlawful conduct on public property
3100 block of U.S. 50, Lindey Stringer, 24, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 3100 block of U.S. 50, Meggian Bradley, 38, of Florence, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 3100 block of U.S. 50, Desiree Morgan, 30, of Trinidad, was issued an arrest...
KKTV
Pueblo man sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison on drug and weapon charges
DENVER (KKTV) - A Pueblo man was sentenced to 190 months in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kenneth Lawrence Baca, 44, was investigated by Pueblo police in October...
WATCH: FPD update on injured officer, suspects arrested
FOX21 News will stream the press conference live in this article and in the video player at 5 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — A press conference was held by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) on Friday, Feb. 3 to discuss the incident on Thursday, near South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, which left an FPD officer […]
PPD: Mother arrested after two-year-old dies at hospital
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman in Pueblo has been arrested for alleged Child Abuse causing Death after the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a hospital on reports of an unresponsive two-year-old who later died of their injuries. According to PPD, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officers were called to the hospital around 4 p.m. on […]
Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy teacher was arrested Friday after drugs were found in a classroom. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call from an administrator at 11:30 a.m. The administrator told police he found methamphetamine in a classroom. The administrator also identified the suspect The post Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record
Fountain police officer injured following high-speed chase in El Paso County
A Fountain police officer was injured following a high-speed chase in El Paso County Thursday evening, Colorado State Patrol confirmed to Denver7. On Friday the Fountain Police Department, in a news release, identified the injured officer as Julian Becerra. Becerra remains in a hospital with serious injuries, police said. On...
KKTV
6-year prison sentence for man who crashed head-on with a police officer in Colorado Springs while high on meth
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth. The crash happened on July 26, 2022, in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North...
Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
KKTV
WATCH: Man gets max sentence after hitting Colorado Springs police officer while high on meth
WATCH - Pueblo Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian While Family Mourns. Pueblo Police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of January 16th. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
cpr.org
DA drops charges against man allegedly beaten by Colorado Springs police officers following traffic stop
The District Attorney in El Paso County has dropped all charges against Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old Black man who was allegedly beaten by Colorado Springs police officers during a traffic stop in October 2022. Gadson's lawyer said he was hospitalized with a brain injury, a black eye and other injuries...
KKTV
Pueblo police investigating death of pedestrian while family mourns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of Jan. 16. The crash happened at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway 50.
Feb. 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Thomas Carillo, 43, is a Hispanic male, 6’01” tall, 275 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Carillo has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs. He has a second warrant for Failure toAppear – Traffic Offense, which includes Driving […]
VIDEO: Motorists capture moments after officer fell from bridge
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Moments after a Fountain Police Department (FPD) officer was injured when he fell from a bridge in Colorado Springs while trying to capture a suspect, were captured on video by motorists who witnessed the immense law enforcement, emergency services, and Flight For Life presence near the area of South Academy Boulevard and […]
Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for a Pueblo County man accused of killing a foster child is set to get underway after more than two years. Ramondo Jones, 38, faces a single murder charge after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in September 2020. According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced The post Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court appeared first on KRDO.
Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a police officer in the town of Monument was fired Tuesday while he was under investigation for felony charges in Nevada. Monument PD said Tre'von Perry was arrested on December 20, 2022, by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Tre'von Perry 13 Investigates has learned the felony The post Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: 23-year-old facing charges after toddler's death in Pueblo
Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6...
