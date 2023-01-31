ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

New city housing effort scatters dwellings across five neighborhoods

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ox3e3_0kXP3NM200

MUNCIE, Ind. − Another 45 new residences are headed for Muncie as the administration of Mayor Dan Ridenour works to meet what it says is a growing demand for single-family homes in the city.

Last Thursday the state of Indiana announced Muncie was awarded a competitive tax credit program making available $1.2 million to help fund the building of 45 dwellings in the city. The project is called Southern Terrace, will feature three-bedroom residences in 25 townhomes at the corner of Walnut and 26th streets in the Southside neighborhood and 20 single scattered site homes . Seven of those homes will be built in the Industry Neighborhood, 10 will be built in Whitely Neighborhood, one in the Eastside Neighborhood and two in Blaine Southeast Neighborhood.

In addition to Southern Terrace, the administration has also assisted in the creation of City View I and City View II projects, which is also placing various houses throughout neighborhoods in the city. All together plans call for 93 homes to be built in eight different Muncie neighborhoods through the three projects.

Ridenour said the homes for Southern Terrace are all being built on lots owned by the Muncie Redevelopment Commission. Construction to start now sooner than in fall, according to the administration.

"All 45 homes will be affordable for families earning 30% to 80% of the area median income," according to an administration press release. The homes will not use Section 8 housing vouchers.

The developer is Advantix Development Corp. The Muncie project was one of 17 out of 33 proposals to be section by the state for the tax credit program. The value of the lots is estimated at $284,000. The administration will also provide $700,000 for the project and the city's Community Development office will provide another $200,000 through its HOME program. The HOME program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"We constantly hear from employers and realtors that there isn't enough housing for those who want to move into Muncie," Ridenour said in the release. "We have good jobs but we can't grow our population without dignified places for people to live."

But not everyone agrees with using state funds to subsidize new housing in the city.

"Instead of assisting communities in blight reduction, the state has elected to subsidize additional low income housing," said Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research. "According to the Census, Muncie currently has 2,883 vacant homes and a rental vacancy rate of 9.3 percent. This does not count derelict or uninhabitable housing units. This should be unsurprising, given the city’s population has been declining for a half century."

He went on to say state taxpayers are subsidizing the construction of new, low income homes in Muncie at roughly $26,000 per home, not including the other public monies involved.

"You don’t have to be a financial expert to understand the problem here," Hicks said.  "The reason the state has to subsidize new home construction in Muncie is that these new homes aren’t profitable to build.  They won’t sell for the value of the raw materials and labor that go into them.  So, builders need that extra $26,000 per home to make new construction profitable. This isn’t a subsidy for low income families, it is a subsidy to builders."

Ridenour said he understands Hick's position but the reality in Muncie is that the city's housing stock is so old many dwellings have become uninhabitable and city residents need new housing to make their lives better.

"I just feel it's my responsibility to improve the housing for Muncie citizens," he said.

All of the housing in Southern Terrace will be outside of tax increment housing districts, which means the taxes from the development will go into the city general fund and for local public schools.

"This project will provide housing for families, add development to our neighborhoods, and the revenue will support public safety and schools," Ridenour said in the release. "This is a huge win for our city."

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: New city housing effort scatters dwellings across five neighborhoods

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28

A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana offers financial assistance for some struggling homeowners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers are struggling financially as housing costs continue to rise. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined Tuesday’s “Daybreak” to talk about programs providing funding for people seeking financial aid. The Republican has served as the lieutenant governor since 2017, and she seeking reelection in 2024.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Duke Energy selects routes for new power lines

Duke Energy has selected the preferred routes for two new 6-kilovolt power transmission lines to meet the needs of individuals living and working in Noblesville and Westfield. The company said continued growth of both cities is demanding more of the local electric transmission system. The backbone of the area’s electric system is a 230-kilovolt line that runs north to south, parallel to Moon Road and North Gray Road that was built in 1984.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis sees nation's highest rent rate increase

INDIANAPOLIS — If you rent, you know it can be expensive. And over the last year, Indianapolis has seen the highest residential rental price increase in the country. 13News looked into what's causing the trend - and when prices might come back down. Experts say we need to see...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Downtown Carmel fire

Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Get a pickup truck load of firewood for $10 at Mississinewa Lake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It might require quite a drive for some people, but it’s hard to argue that a pickup truck full of firewood for $10 isn’t a good deal. That’s the cost for anyone who wants to cut up and removed downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake in Miami County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires a permit which can be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes

For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy