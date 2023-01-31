Wabeno American Legion Auxiliary reports a busy 2022

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #44 Wabeno President Karen Prueter reports that the unit had a very busy 2022.

Members assisted Post #44 Legionnaires at many events, including socials, gunless poultry shoots, ribs cookoff and Valentine Cookie Day at Wabeno Elementary School. Prueter also recognized Karen Czysweski’s many years as treasurer. Czysweski retired and was succeeded by Lorry Runge. Prueter also complimented Poppy Chair Mary Ellen Krizek and her volunteers who raised more than $2,600 in the annual poppy fund drive. Their success enabled the unit to support the needs of local veterans, Wisconsin VA hospitals, Camp American Legion, female veteran homeless shelters and more.

One of the most rewarding auxiliary endeavors that has been carried out annually for almost two decades is using poppy funds for its Christmas cash contribution. This program gives a $50 cash stipend to veterans living at Lakewood Assisted Living and The Bay at NuRoc Center in Blackwell.

Kathleen Marsh and her husband, Jon, continue the tradition of visiting these veterans in person sometime between Veterans Day and Christmas.

“What a wonderful gesture,” social activities director Cindy Behling said. “The auxiliary’s donations and these visits really brighten the holiday season for our heroes.”

Overcoming complications due to the COVID pandemic, Unit #44 also continued another of its key missions: sponsorship of Wabeno High School and Laona High School junior girls as delegates to Badger Girls State held each summer at UW-Oshkosh. Badger Girls state coordinator Marsh said Unit #44 sponsored three girls in 2022: Kelsey Beaber and Kierra O’Keefe (WHS) and Zoie Cayan (LHS).

In follow-up essays sent to the auxiliary, all three said it was a life-changing experience. They encouraged 2023 delegates Marissa McLaughlin (LHS), and Ozari Ventura and Sarah Gouge (WHS) to expect a full schedule during the June 18-23 event. As always, the week will focus on local and state government, everything from organizing a campaign to running for office to making good decisions that improve and strengthen communities.