ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabeno, WI

Wabeno American Legion Auxiliary reports a busy 2022

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qQY4_0kXP3MTJ00

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #44 Wabeno President Karen Prueter reports that the unit had a very busy 2022.

Members assisted Post #44 Legionnaires at many events, including socials, gunless poultry shoots, ribs cookoff and Valentine Cookie Day at Wabeno Elementary School. Prueter also recognized Karen Czysweski’s many years as treasurer. Czysweski retired and was succeeded by Lorry Runge. Prueter also complimented Poppy Chair Mary Ellen Krizek and her volunteers who raised more than $2,600 in the annual poppy fund drive. Their success enabled the unit to support the needs of local veterans, Wisconsin VA hospitals, Camp American Legion, female veteran homeless shelters and more.

One of the most rewarding auxiliary endeavors that has been carried out annually for almost two decades is using poppy funds for its Christmas cash contribution. This program gives a $50 cash stipend to veterans living at Lakewood Assisted Living and The Bay at NuRoc Center in Blackwell.

Kathleen Marsh and her husband, Jon, continue the tradition of visiting these veterans in person sometime between Veterans Day and Christmas.

“What a wonderful gesture,” social activities director Cindy Behling said. “The auxiliary’s donations and these visits really brighten the holiday season for our heroes.”

Overcoming complications due to the COVID pandemic, Unit #44 also continued another of its key missions: sponsorship of Wabeno High School and Laona High School junior girls as delegates to Badger Girls State held each summer at UW-Oshkosh. Badger Girls state coordinator Marsh said Unit #44 sponsored three girls in 2022: Kelsey Beaber and Kierra O’Keefe (WHS) and Zoie Cayan (LHS).

In follow-up essays sent to the auxiliary, all three said it was a life-changing experience. They encouraged 2023 delegates Marissa McLaughlin (LHS), and Ozari Ventura and Sarah Gouge (WHS) to expect a full schedule during the June 18-23 event. As always, the week will focus on local and state government, everything from organizing a campaign to running for office to making good decisions that improve and strengthen communities.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau

The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Rash of Complaints Regarding Northwoods Snowmobile Trails

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A rash of complaints about riders not respecting the trails has snowmobile trails in the Northwoods in danger of closing. Jim Wendt is president of the Oneida County Snowmobile Council, he says that's a shame because the area has ideal conditions. He says they are also dealing with inexperienced riders who don't know how to control their machines.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wausautimes.com

Marathon County Crime Stoppers and City of Wausau Police Department are asking for your help identifying a person responsible for utilizing a person’s credit card number without their permission.

On November 1, 2022, an unknown black male wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, black shoes and a pink colored button-down shirt entered a jewelry store in the Town of Rib Mountain and uses a credit card that had been created with a stolen credit card number. The male purchased a 14k white gold tennis diamond bracelet and a pair of 14k white gold stud diamond earrings at a total cost of $6,498.00.
WAUSAU, WI
939thegame.com

Recently Released Drug Dealer Arrested in Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who was recently released from jail on charges of distributing drugs was arrested in late January when investigators say he returned to dealing after years behind bars. Nhia Lee was arrested on January 27th after officers received a tip that he had brought...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Second snowmobile crash reported Thursday with 2 injured

A helicopter was paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash, the second in a 90-minute span in Vilas County. Initial scanner reports suggest two people were injured in the head-on crash, with two sleds involved. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake in St. Germain. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
446
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy